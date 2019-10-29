Kanye West talked about his Sunday Service, his new album and family life during a guest appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke." This time, instead of driving around in a car, they took to the skies for the interview.

The talk show host joined the rapper and his entire Sunday Service choir onboard a plane bound for Los Angeles. He asked the rapper about his new music and family life. Corden also enjoyed the magnificent vocals of the choir, as they belted out some of the tracks in West's new "Jesus Is King" album.

Talking about his family, the American songwriter explained the difference between marriage years and human years. For him and Kim Kardashian, they have been married for five years but he feels like it has been longer.

"Marriage years are different than human years. Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years," West said and joked that he and Kardashian have been married for "500 years."

Corden then asked West how he and his wife spend their free nights. The rapper shared that he does not like going out at night and as much as possible, he would rather spend the time with his family. West said that their regular night-in comprises of dinner, playing with the kids, putting the kids to bed, and then they go to bed themselves. West added that Kardashian watches "Dateline" before she sleeps and he reads the Bible.

In the same conversation, West revealed that he and his wife have talked about having more children. He and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star already have four kids, but West said that he wants seven.

"The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible," West told Corden when the latter asked whether he should go for a fourth child.

In his interview for "Carpool Karaoke," the 42-year-old producer and fashion designer revealed that he found God through his struggles with mental health. He started writing songs about his faith while he was in therapy. West also admitted that God brought him out of his darkest moments in a way that his family and friends could not. That is why he is now dedicating his life to God through worship and through his Sunday Service.