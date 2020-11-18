Karlie Kloss is expecting her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner.

Karlie Kloss recently shared a sweet video on her Instagram account to confirm the good news which has been going around since late last month. The video captioned "Good morning, baby" showed the supermodel showing off her bare baby bump.

The 28-year-old says good morning in the clip as well before blowing a kiss into the camera. The model has received several congratulatory messages since she posted the video on Tuesday, with Reese Witherspoon commenting: "Awwwww. The sweetest thing."

The confirmation comes after a report last month where a source revealed that the Kloss and Joshua Kushner is expecting their first child. The insider said: "She will be the most amazing mother."

The exciting news comes just a few weeks after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Kushner shared a picture of his wife in a beautiful backdrop to mark the occasion, writing: "happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day."

Kloss and Kushner first tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York in October 2018, followed by a second ceremony in Wyoming in June 2019 for family and friends.

The lovebirds were spotted on a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York City on Friday afternoon, their first appearance since the pregnancy made it to the news. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the model was seen dressed in a white turtleneck underneath a black coat which hid any signs of her baby bump. She completed her look with a pair of black trousers, matching leather ankle boots. Meanwhile, her husband of two years braved the cold in a white hoodie and black jeans.

Before her pregnancy announcement, Kloss had been using her Instagram account to encourage Americans to exercise their right to vote. Her last post before the baby bump video was a congratulatory post for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "President-elect Joe Biden, and MADAM Vice President-elect Kamala Harris !" she had written alongside a picture of Biden hugging Harris.

Kloss is a vocal democrat and campaigned for Biden, despite being married to Kushner, whose older brother Jared Kushner is senior White House adviser and married to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. The supermodel previously spoke about keeping family and politics separate and argued she is "not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics."