Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are expecting their first child. The American supermodel is confirmed to be pregnant and will be welcoming her baby in 2021.

A source confirmed the news to People magazine and said that the parents-to-be are joyous with the news. "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother," the source said.

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel and 35-year-old American businessman have been married for two years. They recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary in October. Joshua, the brother of US president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Kode with Klossy founder, reportedly got married in an intimate Jewish ceremony that took place in New York after he proposed to her on a romantic weekend in the summer. It is said that Kloss' custom Dior wedding gown took over 700 hours to make.

Read more Ivanka Trump's supermodel sister-in-law Karlie Kloss to campaign for Joe Biden

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend of the couple had told the publication at the time of the wedding in Oct. 2018.

The couple extended their wedding celebrations and had a second ceremony in Wyoming in June 2019. They walked down the aisle in front of the who's who of Hollywood.

Earlier this week, Kloss made headlines when she shared photos of herself wearing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris face mask.

"What's your voting plan? This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarised), and delivered," the supermodel wrote on her Instagram account.

Despite her relations with Jared, who is not only Ivanka Trump's husband but also a senior advisor to Donald Trump, she is a Democrat. On multiple occasions, she has made her political viewpoints clear. Kloss reportedly voted early for Democratic presidential nominee Biden and Democratic vice presidential nominee Harris for US presidential election 2020.

As noted by the publication, during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kloss explained that she voted "as a Democrat in 2016" and intends to do the same in the year 2020 as well.