Rumours have been swirling that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting baby number four. Eagle-eyed royal watchers fuelled the speculations when they said she flaunted her baby bump during their visit to Boston last week.

Netizens took to social media to share their observations when they saw photos of the Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize awards on Dec. 2. Behind-the-scenes images from the awards night were posted on the couple's official Twitter page and the mum-of-three's appearance especially caught netizens' attention because she showed what they believe to be a growing baby belly.

One commented on one photo of the couple, "Is it me or has Kate got a bit of a pregnancy bump there?"

Another chimed in, "I think there is another baby on the way."

Kate Middleton is reportedly three months pregnant and the visit to Boston was not the only time she showed her baby bump. She was photographed cradling her belly while out on a visit to Wales in November. The alleged bump appeared under a black top which she paired with a red coat.

A source said of the photo, "Kate appears to be showing a little bump, and she's smiling a lot and touching her tummy."

Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana in red coat during Wales visit - Page Six https://t.co/XfbZ7NOUdT pic.twitter.com/AGEJEjOQ9i — けぇけ (@k__ei) September 27, 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly told immediate family members about their baby number four. These include King Charles III who is said to be thrilled for the couple and excited himself to have another grandchild. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly also learned about the pregnancy before she died on Sept. 8.

It is no secret that the mum-of-three gets broody when she is around under-one-year-olds. It makes her want to have another baby with Prince William. But rumours that she is already pregnant still remain unconfirmed.

Other netizens over at Twitter also slammed claims she sported a baby bump at the Earthshot Prize awards. One wrote that she appears "too skinny" while another said that she has "always been very slim." Meanwhile, one sarcastically commented that she cannot be pregnant because she looks just like any normal person who "has internal organs and doesn't use photoshop to reshape their abdomen to make it look concave."