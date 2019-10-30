Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ITV documentary "Meghan and Harry: An African Journey" has stirred the emotions of many people and evoked mixed reactions. However, followers of royal family are particularly concerned about the reaction of Kate Middleton.

According to Express, a veteran royal expert, author of several books on royal families, and royal commentator Phil Dampier has revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge has attempted to reconnect and mend fences with the Sussex's. It is said that the 38-year-old royal is ready to walk the line to "bring the couples together," especially after learning about Meghan Markle's struggles.

The documentary showed the new parents on their South Africa tour. Alongside this, they opened up about the struggle they have been going through in the light of intense media scrutiny. The film that has dominated headlines ever since it was released saw Meghan on the verge of breaking down while she talked about intense attention from tabloids and public opinion.

Dampier said that Kate "is doing her best to bring everyone together." The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly "reached out to Meghan" and "feels sorry for her."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth certainly wants no feuds and conflicts in her family. So, the duchess is trying to fill the gaps and has attempted to "mend things in private." "None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private," Dampier said.

During the interview, not only did the Duchess of Sussex open up about her suffering and struggle, Prince Harry candidly talked about the pressure his family has been dealing with. He reportedly admitted that his mental health was being affected.

"I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back and I realised that this is something that I have to manage. For me and my wife there's a lot of stuff that hurts," the prince said in the documentary.

Meanwhile, reports about the rift between the four royals have also emerged after the split of their households and removal of the Sussexes from the Royal Foundation. However, Daily Mail confirms that the palace aides have denied all such reports of a feud between the Sussexes and Cambridges who were once referred to as royal family's "Fab Four".