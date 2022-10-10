Meghan Markle is being warned to prepare herself for the possibility of Kate Middleton sitting down for an exclusive interview to talk about her life to possibly defend herself against accusations lobbied against her.

According to New Idea, the former Duchess of Cambridge could be gearing up for her first-ever TV interview now that she is Princess of Wales. She has reportedly been approached by several television networks to do a "wide-ranging TV interview" in which producers are eager to have her open up about her life as Prince William's wife and about her family.

A source told the publication that although Kate Middleton "is not a natural public speaker, and she used to be overcome by nerves in interviews," she has "come through a lot in the past few years and she's stronger, more confident, and ready to have a voice of her own."

The insider claimed that Prince William is "fully supportive" of his wife because he "was never a big fan" of the royal protocol of "never complain, never explain."

Royal expert Phil Dampier thinks that the Princess of Wales must have a lot to share or express. Although he admits he is not privy to details about any future TV interviews, he agrees that she "must feel like screaming from the rooftops about what she really thinks."

He told the publication that Kate Middleton "must be tempted to do a no-holds-barred interview." He said, "It's a big if, but if Kate did do a sit-down chat, she'd want to defend herself and her family."

She could allegedly respond to Meghan Markle in her claims that she made her cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Dampier is certain that if the interview happens, then Prince Harry and his wife "would fear Kate speaking out because she could directly refute some of their claims."

But he noted that she "wouldn't want it to turn into a slanging match." But if Kate Middleton were to speak out in a TV interview, then it would reportedly "stop Meghan in her tracks." The source claimed that the interview "would certainly eclipse any ratings Meghan generated. Everyone wants to know Kate's side of the story."

However, Buckingham Palace or the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have yet to announce their plans of doing any TV interviews. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, on the other hand, have not spoken about the royal family since they returned to California following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.