Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton put on a united front when they greeted mourners and looked at flower tributes outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10. But behind the scenes, it is said that the Princess of Wales was terrified of her sister-in-law.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean said that the Princess of Wales wanted the Duchess of Sussex "away from her." He said, "You look at the pictures you do have to say that the body language screams keep away from me."

He cited a "very good source" who claimed that Kate Middleton was "petrified not in the physical sense" of Meghan Markle. But she was "terrified to say anything to her former close duchess pal Meghan and this is because she simply has no trust."

Sean added, "She [Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out."

He clarified, "I'm not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk [could leak], but you seemingly never know."

Sean noted that CBS News anchor Gayle King "seems to have a hotline to whatever was going on and was able to speak, at length, to a media U.S. team about the fact that things weren't particularly going well."

The royal commentator is referring to an interview King did with Extra TV during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, in which she talked about the alleged feud between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royals. She said, "There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right."

Speaking of Kate Middleton, Sean continued, "So you can understand Catherine's reticence to get involved." His comments came after royal watchers accused Meghan Markle of recording the walkabout outside Windsor Castle for Netflix. They claimed she hid a small recording device under her dress.

Meanwhile, body language expert Katia Loisal said Kate Middleton shot icy glares at Meghan Markle to freeze her out. She allegedly refused to interact with the Duchess of Sussex during the walkabout and made her feel "ill at ease."