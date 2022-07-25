Netizens dubbed Kate Middleton "Duchess of Tights" following claims that she cried over her disagreement with Meghan Markle about tights.

Author Tom Bower in his unauthorised new book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors," claimed that the Duchess of Sussex did make her sister-in-law cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He said they had argued over whether the flower girls should wear tights per royal protocol.

However, the former "Suits" actress did not think it was a good idea because of the hot weather. The mum-of-two allegedly also compared the daughter of her friend and bridesmaid, Jessica Mulroney, against Princess Charlotte and this contributed to the tears.

It is said that supporters of the Duchess of Sussex find Bower's claims hilarious. They also took to social media to criticise Kate Middleton and call her "Duchess of Tights" using the hashtag #DuchessofTights.

One wrote on Twitter, "Only a narcissist would dictate to a bride how to organise her own wedding, bully them to tears when they push back, sell a different version of the story to the press and watch them ripped to shreds. #DuchessofTights."

Added another, "I hope that the #DuchessofTights and her team take time to reflect and finally let this story and all its iterations die. It doesn't make her look good, no matter how they spin it and it certainly doesn't inspire sympathy."

A quick search on the hashtag rendered several results. Others even created memes out of Kate Middleton's alleged row over tights with Meghan Markle.

I saw a woman with bare legs #DuchessofTights pic.twitter.com/OKFUDeFNBd — Waity Katie is on holiday. (@KmartRoyal) July 22, 2022

Personally, I know one person who can finally get the #DuchessofCambridge to stop talking and crying about some goddamn tights.#DuchessOfTights pic.twitter.com/ZEFNGSqL7X — Alexis🐘 (MNOSL🏅) (@ArchewellBaby) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, another royal follower claimed that, unlike Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall also did not have the bridesmaids at her wedding wear tights because of the hot weather.

Zara Tindall's bridesmaids. She married on a hot, sunny July day in Edinburgh, 11 years ago. I haven't done a welfare check on any of them. It's just a guess but I presume they all survived not wearing tights that day and aren't mentally scarred. #DuchessOfTights pic.twitter.com/xhSMiPAUaA — Shannon, the Brazen Hussey!!! (@Shannon79053723) July 22, 2022

In his book, Bower claimed that Meghan Markle was "uninterested in royal tradition" when the Duchess of Sussex suggested that the girls wear tights under their dresses. He claimed that the mum-of-three was "too fatigued to cope with a disagreement" while a royal aide said that Kate Middleton was emotionally sensitive at the time because she had recently given birth to Prince Louis. The Duchess of Sussex has since told Oprah Winfrey that her sister-in-law made her cry over a disagreement about the outfits.