Meghan Markle allegedly lied when she told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that Kate Middleton made her cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," author Tom Bower recounts the famous disagreement over flower girls' dresses the two women had ahead of the Royal Wedding. The initial rumours were that the former "Suits" star made her sister-in-law cry.

However, the Duchess of Sussex clarified in her explosive Oprah interview that the reverse happened. She said that Kate Middleton made her so upset that she cried, but Kate later apologised with flowers and a note and she accepted.

The Duchess of Cambridge has so far remained tight-lipped on the accusation. But per Bower, Meghan Markle lied about the crying incident. In excerpts from his book published by the Daily Mail, he claimed that the mum-of-three "burst into tears" because the actress unfavourably compared Princess Charlotte to Jessica Mulroney's daughter.

"Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte," he said.

Mulroney was the bridesmaid at the wedding and her daughter was one of the flower girls. Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law reportedly had a disagreement over the length of Princess Charlotte's hemline and the fit of her dress, and they also argued over whether the girls "should wear tights."

Mulroney allegedly supported Meghan Markle's "insistence." The Duchess of Sussex did not want the girls to wear tights because it was a hot day. A source previously said, "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

Royal sources said the "stressful" fitting became too much for the Duchess of Cambridge to take because she had only recently given birth to Prince Louis. She was "feeling quite emotional" and so she cried.

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on Bower's version of the events regarding the flower girl dresses. The duchess revealed in her Oprah interview that "there wasn't a confrontation" with Kate Middleton. She claimed that she cannot get over "being blamed" for something that not only did she not do, but on the contrary happened to her.