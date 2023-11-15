Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the National Service of Remembrance on Sunday, November 12, by wearing a pair of large pearl and diamond encrusted leaf earrings that once belonged to the late monarch.

The Princess of Wales "cut an imposing figure" as she stood alongside Queen Camilla on a balcony above The Cenotaph war memorial in a military-inspired coat dress and large black velvet hat. According to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder, the 41-year-old made the memorial even more poignant with her choice of earrings, which added a great contrast to her dark ensemble.

Remembering those who served this country today, and every day. Lest we forget. pic.twitter.com/R5DAhLmosn — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 12, 2023

"Her look was a combination of old favorites, the princess re-wore an exquisite Catherine Walker & Co. (coat dress)] which she had previously worn to the same service in 2019," Holder told Newsweek.

She added: "It's my personal favorite out of all of the outfits Kate has worn for this occasion; the military inspired detailing on the bodice with the piping and tassels, the sharp, structured shoulder, minimalist zip and crisp collared high neckline all adding to the drama of the outfit and lended even more gravitas to the occasion."

Holder also praised the princess' "signature subtle smokey eye" makeup and the recycling of the hat which she first wore to Prince William's graduation from the Sandhurst military academy in 2006. However, she said that the large earrings stood out from all the elements that contributed to Kate Middleton's regal appearance on Remembrance Sunday because it was a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

"The entire outfit was classic, timeless and could not have been more fitting. But perhaps the most striking feature of all were Kate's large pearl and diamond encrusted leaf earrings," she pointed out.

Holder explained that pearls are traditionally worn "by the royals during times of mourning, a tradition dating back to Victorian times as they were thought to represent tears. The stunning earrings are even more poignant as they once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, so were a touching way for Kate to honor the late monarch".

This evening The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. #Remembrance #Remembrance2023 #FestivalofRemembrance pic.twitter.com/CMbLBDciuv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 11, 2023

Aside from Remembrance Sunday, Kate Middleton also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance held at Royal Albert Hall. She wore the pearl drop earrings that the Hakim of Bahrain gifted to the then Princess Elizabeth on her 1947 wedding day. The Princess of Wales paired the earrings with the late monarch's highly favoured three-strand pearl necklace.