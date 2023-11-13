King Charles III appeared emotional as he marked the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 11, with the unveiling of a statue of his departed parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The 75-year-old appeared teary-eyed as he pulled the curtain away revealing an exquisite statue of his mother. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla did the honours for his father's statue. Photos taken from the touching event posted on X showed what appeared to be tears welling up in the monarch's eyes as he looked on with a proud gaze.

🌺🕊️In a poignant moment, King Charles, visibly moved, reveals new statues of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. Camilla, William, Kate, and Anne stand alongside him, commemorating this special occasion. pic.twitter.com/DZkR61Eg14 — Iris (@Iris_i_Life) November 11, 2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla after unveiling statues of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Late Duke of Edinburgh upon their arrival at Royal Albert Hall to attend The Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance pic.twitter.com/cCLvRG7PNj — no context queen camilla 💙 (@nocontxtcamilla) November 11, 2023

One commented on X: "I love it when KC shows his emotions. It's a sign that he certainly has an ability to feel empathy and compassion."

Another wrote: "The eyes are happy and sad 😢I think his Mother would be honoured by his tribute to her" and a third added: "How could he not tear up, even the King loves & misses his parents! I was in awe of the statue of Phillip! Such a beautiful likeness to his youth- even the way he is standing is so him! QE was just so lovely in real life, seems harder to capture her beauty."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined other royal family members as they paid tribute to fallen soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth. Those spotted at the Royal Albert Hall were senior working royals including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Following tradition, they all wore dark clothing ensembles adorned with red poppy pins, which is a symbol believed to have originated from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae. The poem has been used since 1921 to commemorate soldiers who have died in war.

At the event, Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing the late monarch's three-strand diamond necklace and diamond and pearl earrings. She also wore Her Majesty's Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker necklace with a diamond piece in the center during last year's Festival of Remembrance.

Ahead of the unveiling of the statues at Royal Albert Hall, Queen Camilla also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during the first day of her and King Charles III's royal tour to Kenya. She wore a shell-shaped diamond-and-pearl brooch that once belonged to the late monarch. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99 while Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.