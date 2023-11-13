The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 11, divided public opinion when a segment acknowledged the importance of the Invictus Games to the rehabilitation of former military members. Prince Harry founded the international multi-sport event with the Royal Foundation in 2014, and has been the face of it ever since.

Its importance to the recovery of the wounded soldiers and veterans was acknowledged during the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall with a moving dance and then a speech, which credited its role in "inspiring recovery and resilience through sport".

“In terms of military rehabilitation, the Invictus Games has taken on that role. Inspiring recovery & resilience through sport.”



Great to see @WeAreInvictus and Team UK recognized during the @PoppyLegion Festival of Remembrance. https://t.co/6gq1BWRNOg — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) November 12, 2023

However, the Duke of Sussex was not mentioned even though he is the founder of the Invictus Games and royal followers took offence at the alleged snub. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The Royal Family did their hardest to ignore all of the veterans, and Prince Harry's work with Invictus Games 2023."

A second commented: "Prince Harry you will forever be famous,you did a great thing there by founding the INVICTUS GAMES! Thanks for your service."

A third wrote: "Whatever your thoughts on current Royal affairs, it was Prince Harry who founded Invictus Games, which has helped numerous wounded service people, and that should never be forgotten. Thank you."

Another commented: "Good to see but the pettiness of not mentioning Prince Harry's name. Yikes!"

About time the Invictus Games were acknowledged but sad that Harry didnt get the credit he deserves for all he has done for the games.The petty egos in the RF couldn't even bring themselves to wish the UK team well. Shame on them — Paul O Brien (@PaulOBr30272797) November 12, 2023

"About time the Invictus Games were acknowledged but sad that Harry didn't get the credit he deserves for all he has done for the games. The petty egos in the RF couldn't even bring themselves to wish the UK team well. Shame on them," one more wrote.

However, there were also those who questioned why the Invictus Games was acknowledged at the Festival of Remembrance with one user on X pointing out that "there are many organisations that help the veterans and they weren't mentioned so why would the Invictus Games be different?"

To which another replied that the games clearly "has had a very positive impact on these soldiers, veterans and their families".

Meanwhile, the acknowledgement of the Invictus Games at the Festival of Remembrance also sparked calls for Prince Harry to return to the U.K. with one writing: "We would love to have you home Prince Harry." Another found it sad that he is not at the event given the tribute to the games.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in 2020 and now live in Santa Barbara, California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They are no longer on speaking terms with certain members of the royal family.

It is unclear how the royals reacted at the mention of the duke's Invictus Games as there were no camera shots of the royal box where King Charles II, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, among others, sat to watch the tribute.

Isn’t it odd that the royals who are patrons of so many military groups are not supporting the UK team of veterans at Invictus? — katcol60 (@katcol601) September 10, 2023

I think it's disgusting and petty that the Royal Family or the British Press have not said a damn thing about The Invictus Games. What happened to supporting our Veteran's? Don't they deserve the positive press? — Nyri (@Nyristar) September 11, 2023

According to reports, veterans and athletes competing at the Invictus Games have expressed frustration over the lack of acknowledgement from the royals for many years. Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla all turned up at the inaugural games in London in 2014 and Queen Elizabeth II joined Prince Harry in a sketch to promote the 2016 event in Orlando, Florida.

But since then, no senior royals have been seen at any Invictus event or have publicly shared their support for the initiative since it emerged that relations between them and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been frosty. Netizens have also called it "petty," "odd" and "disgusting" that the royals are not supporting the athletes from the U.K. who are competing in the games but do so for other sports, especially rugby.

The Invictus Games was recently held in Düsseldorf, Germany in September. Next year it will be held in Canada.