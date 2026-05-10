Royal author Christopher Andersen has claimed that Princess Kate was the first member of the royal family to cut off Prince Andrew, citing her determination to protect the monarchy's reputation and her own position as the wife and mother of future kings.

Andersen made the claim in a recent interview with Page Six, adding that Kate went as far as banning Andrew from attending the Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey last year. Andrew reportedly wanted to attend and asked if he could enter through the back door, but Princess Kate refused.

Kate Middleton Wants to Protect the Monarchy

According to Andersen, Princess Kate has two reasons for wanting to distance herself from Andrew. First, she wants to keep looking forward and does not want the monarchy's public standing to be tarnished by Andrew's actions at a time when the institution is already navigating significant challenges. Second, as the wife of the future king and the mother of another future king, she does not want to be associated with him.'

Kate Middleton Was the 'First Royal to Cut Off' Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew: She 'Turned Her Back on Him' https://t.co/DVEcFakfro pic.twitter.com/XfIaP5IQSb — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 9, 2026

Prince Andrew's Troubles

Throughout recent years, Andrew has been making headlines because of his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The situation escalated after multiple women made allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Duke of York.

The allegations became so serious that King Charles was forced to strip his own brother of his royal titles and remove him from public royal duties entirely. Andrew was also asked to vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which had been his home for years.

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Following King Charles' decision, a statement on behalf of Prince William and Princess Kate was released showing their support for the king. 'Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,' the statement read.

Prince William's Surprise Move

Royal author Robert Hardman also discussed Prince William's relationship with Andrew. He said that William has always viewed his uncle as a troubled soul. Despite his actions, Prince William is still reportedly concerned about Andrew's mental health and well-being.

In the book 'Elizabeth II: In Private, In Public, The Inside Story', Hardman detailed how Prince William reached out to Andrew after the latter's royal titles were stripped. While speaking with Fox News, he said that there is no turning back for Andrew, but Prince William believes the royal family should still keep an eye on him.

Andrew was reportedly moved by the gesture after Prince William reached out to him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. 'I think what we realize from this is that William is ... well, we know he's a thoughtful man. He's a very serious man. He's very private, but we know he's particularly concerned about the whole issue of mental health, and that's something that's been a key strand of his work,' Hardman said.

Despite his efforts to reach out to his uncle, Andrew will not return to his royal duties or get his royal titles back.