King Charles has been accused of orchestrating a 'cover-up' at the heart of the monarchy after granting a royal honour to Charlotte Manley, a key witness in the criminal investigation into Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

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The controversy erupted after it emerged that Manley, 68, Andrew's former private secretary and later treasurer, is due to be questioned by police over allegations that the former Duke of York may have sold state secrets to Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy. Andrew, who lost his HRH style and military titles after his civil settlement with Virginia Giuffre, has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing in relation to the late financier.

Manley, a former Royal Navy officer who worked for Andrew between 1996 and 2003, was made a Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, an honour granted personally by the monarch for services to the royal family. The timing, weeks after it became known she would be interviewed by investigators, has led critics to allege that King Charles is attempting to shore up loyalty among those closest to his brother.

Asked by a UK reporter about her upcoming discussion with officers, Manley responded tersely: 'I would rather talk to the police than the press, not that I would have much to tell them.' The remark did little to calm speculation that the palace is attempting to manage, and possibly contain, those who might shed light on Andrew's conduct during his years as Britain's trade envoy.

King Charles Honours Witness as Prince Andrew Probe Deepens

The latest twist in the Prince Andrew investigation follows his arrest on 19 February, when he was detained but not charged, according to accounts cited in US and UK media. That move came after the US Department of Justice released a trove of emails, documents and photographs said to detail Andrew's alleged kickback arrangements with Epstein, alongside claims of encounters with sex workers and 'barely legal' young women during official trips.

Sources quoted by the US tabloid Globe claim that royal household staff have been quietly warned against assisting detectives. One insider alleged that employees had been 'reminded about their pensions' and told they could be cut off if they cooperated with police, describing the situation as 'basically blackmail.'

The same source insisted that, in private, King Charles is far less enthusiastic about full transparency than his public stance might suggest.

'Publicly, King Charles is supporting the police investigation into his brother's activities, but privately he is trying to prevent them from doing their job,' the insider told Globe, adding, 'Everything they do is to try to protect the monarchy.'

Manley is seen by some within the royal orbit as unusually exposed. During Andrew's social peak with Epstein around the turn of the millennium, she was not only his private secretary but, between 2001 and 2003, his treasurer. One source quoted by Globe alleges that in 2000 she signed a £100 Buckingham Palace cheque on Andrew's behalf for a 'massage' arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year sentence in a Texas prison for her role in Epstein's sex-trafficking network. That specific claim has not been corroborated by official documents in the public domain.

Royal Honours, Palace Loyalty and Fresh 'Cover‑Up' Claims

Those accusing King Charles of a cover-up argue that the Manley honour fits a longer-running pattern in which royal honours are used to reward loyalists who quietly support the family.

'There is obviously some sort of cover-up happening, and the palace is trying to contain anyone who knows Andrew so that they do not go rogue and say something they should not,' a second source told Globe. These remain unverified allegations from unnamed insiders rather than established fact.

Critics point to the case of Jason Knauf, the former Kensington Palace communications secretary who accused Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, of bullying staff — allegations her team has strongly denied. In 2023, Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by Prince William. To detractors, the award appeared to be a reward from a family that had bristled at Meghan's arrival; supporters argue it simply recognised years of service.

'I would not be surprised if William was at the forefront of the campaign against Meghan because he has let it be known that he did not like her from the start, and the family does not like her,' the source told Globe. The claim has never been publicly endorsed by William or his office and remains in the realm of royal gossip.

The stakes, however, are far higher with Andrew. For years, palace aides have whispered that the late Queen Elizabeth II was unusually indulgent of her second son, choosing not to see, or at least not to act on, the growing cloud surrounding his friendship with Epstein.

According to one insider quoted in Globe, King Charles is now haunted by the fallout. 'Charles is shaking in his boots that all this information is coming out about Andrew, the firm and his mother's inaction, and he cannot escape from that reality,' the source said. 'All this is just a cover-up because the king must protect the throne.'

None of these explosive assertions has been tested in court, and no official investigation has concluded that there has been any institutional cover-up by the palace. Until formal findings emerge from the police inquiries now under way, the allegations surrounding King Charles, Charlotte Manley and Prince Andrew remain unproven allegations.