Meghan Markle took to social media to celebrate her firstborn's milestone birthday, as Archie turned 7 on Wednesday, 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex shared a throwback photo of Archie as a baby, cradled by Prince Harry, alongside a more recent image showing him with his younger sister, Lilibet.

In the second snap, the siblings stand on the shore with their backs to the camera. However, social media users were quickly confused, claiming Archie appeared to have 'three arms', which prompted a wave of speculation that the photo had been edited.

Anatomical Anomalies in Prince Archie's Birthday Portrait

Meghan Markle recently shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her son, Archie, on Instagram. One of the images features the birthday boy with his sister, Lilibet. The shot is intended to showcase the duo's tight bond. However, the image quickly became the subject of intense speculation, with netizens claiming it was either photoshopped or generated by AI.

The primary cause for concern amongst observers was the appearance of Archie's limbs, with many suggesting the young prince seemed to have three arms. In the image, Lilibet is seen holding what appears to be Archie's left arm. However, Archie's left arm is also bent in a different position, making it impossible to hold hands with his younger sibling.

This visual inconsistency led to a flurry of critical comments across various platforms. Several said the images were either fake, edited, or AI-generated, with one saying it was a 'Photoshop failure'.

'It [an] Al photo if you looked right in Archie has three arms,' one commented. Another remarked, 'Filtered & Photoshopped. The boy has three arms.'

Another user said it was 'laughable and ridiculous' to suggest the two kids are close. 'Why not just say she Photoshopped the kids together,' @Lidias419181 wrote.

However, some also defended Markle. One said Lilibet was not holding hands with her brother; she was actually holding a bag.

Filtered & Photoshopped. The boy has three arms. — Yvonne McGarvey (@McgarveyYvonne) May 7, 2026

It a Al photo if you looked right in Archie has three arms. — olive coyne (@OliveCoyneolive) May 7, 2026

Not a tight bond between Archie's 3 photoshopped arms. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) May 7, 2026

Tight bond? With 3 arms in between them, come on please. why not just say she photoshopped the kids together . That’s laughable and ridiculous to even say tight bond. — Lidia s (@Lidias419181) May 7, 2026

A Pattern of Alleged Digital Manipulation

This incident is not the first time the Duchess of Sussex has faced accusations of altering family photographs. In December, she shared a family photo to mark the holidays. However, the Christmas card, which was intended to convey festive warmth, was overshadowed by claims that the image had been poorly edited.

In that instance, critics pointed out that Prince Harry appeared to be missing part of his head, suggesting a clumsy composite of different images. These recurring 'Photoshop' rumours have created a climate where any visual content released by the Sussexes is immediately met with distrust. Each perceived error reinforces the narrative amongst detractors that the couple's public life is carefully constructed rather than authentic.

The Debate Over Privacy and 'Faceless' Children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Archie on 6 May 2019, and since they departed from senior royal duties, they have strictly controlled the public's access to their children. The couple frequently choose to post images where the children's faces are obscured or turned away from the camera. Meghan has consistently maintained that this approach is necessary to protect their children's privacy and safety.

Read more Netizens Mock Meghan Markle's 'Photoshopped' Holiday Photo As Prince Harry Appears To Be Missing Part Of His Head Netizens Mock Meghan Markle's 'Photoshopped' Holiday Photo As Prince Harry Appears To Be Missing Part Of His Head

However, this 'faceless' strategy has prompted critics to speculate that the children might be actors, leading to derogatory labels. Some argue that the continued posting of images, even without clear faces, contradicts the desire for total privacy. One critic said that by sharing these glimpses, 'the children become a part of the spotlight, even though they are too young to choose'.

Despite the backlash, Markle continues to navigate the fine line between sharing her life and shielding her family. The social media response to Archie's birthday remains divided, highlighting the ongoing tension between the Sussexes and their audience, with their fans being supportive and understanding and their critics questioning their choices.