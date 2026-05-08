Prince Andrew is said to be in a state of panic in Norfolk after Sarah Ferguson, reportedly staying in Austria, moved closer to a tell-all book that insiders claim will be brutally candid about their years together and the scandal now hanging over both of them. More than two months after Andrew's February arrest, the prospect of Sarah Ferguson telling her side of the story has reopened a private war that had seemed to fall quiet.

Andrew was arrested in February, while Sarah was again drawn into the Epstein fallout after the release of fresh emails said to show contact between her and the convicted sex offender. Since then, the pair have largely kept out of sight, with Andrew reportedly lying low at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate and Sarah spending time at a wellness resort in the Austrian mountains.

Read more Is Prince Andrew Safe? Security Breach at Sandringham Leaves Shamed Duke in Terror Is Prince Andrew Safe? Security Breach at Sandringham Leaves Shamed Duke in Terror

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Turn On Each Other

What had once looked like an unusually durable post-divorce alliance now appears to have curdled into something much harsher. According to Closer, Sarah believes she was repeatedly left to absorb the damage from Andrew's decisions and is now prepared to write about it in unforgiving terms.

One insider said it was becoming clear that any memoir would be 'extremely savage' toward Andrew, even if Sarah stopped short of going after the wider Royal Family. Andrew is seen as fair game because he has already been cut off so thoroughly that there is little institutional protection left around him.

It is also, plainly, about money. Sarah was reportedly seeking as much as £2 million from US publishers for the rights to the book and, after alleged early rejections, is now said to be looking for a deal in Britain or elsewhere. The report also says she has told friends she 'needs money,' a blunt detail that gives the whole saga a more desperate edge than the usual royal melodrama.

Still, none of this is independently confirmed, and much of what is being alleged rests reported conversations rather than public documents. Taken together, though, the picture is of a woman who no longer sees silence as a virtue and no longer sees her former husband as someone worth protecting.

A Furious Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Defiance And A High‑Stakes Stand‑Off

Against that backdrop, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their long, complicated bond are now said to be locked in a legal and emotional stand‑off. Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing and remains under investigation for alleged misconduct in public office, has lately been described as threatening to sue almost everyone in his orbit.

The Home Office was reportedly concerned he might take action if pressured into fuller cooperation with the FBI over Epstein.

Andrew is alleged to be demanding both 'control' over what goes into the book and a 'huge chunk' of any advance or royalties. If he is not given final sign‑off, the source says, he has warned he will 'stick his lawyers on her and the publishers and get an injunction.' There is no court filing to corroborate those threats, and no comment from Andrew's legal team.

Sarah, for her part, is portrayed as almost blasé about the possibility of litigation. According to Closer, she believes any attempt by Andrew to block the book would increase interest in her account, and her attitude is summed up as 'bring it on.'

She is said to insist that she will be telling the truth, that she signed no non‑disclosure agreement, and that Andrew's threats are 'nothing but' empty. These are her alleged views rather than established fact.

Underlying the legal sabre‑rattling is something more basic, fear. Beneath Andrew's 'bluster' is 'real panic' about what Sarah might reveal, noting that 'if anyone knows his secrets it's Sarah.' With King Charles reportedly still managing his brother's situation at arm's length and Prince William said to want nothing to do with his uncle, Andrew is acutely aware that another reputational blow could further erode what little royal support he retains.

Friends who once viewed the pair as inseparable are described as 'shocked' at how rapidly the relationship has soured. Some in their circle apparently believed that, if anything, Andrew and Sarah might one day sit down together for a joint interview or co‑written memoir.

Instead, it now predicts an escalating battle, with Andrew trying to 'save his own skin' and protect his living arrangements and Sarah 'fighting for survival' in a post‑royal world.

If the tell‑all is published in the form described, it will not only lay bare the private bargain between Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and the monarchy that sustained them for decades. It will also test how much appetite there still is, inside and outside the Palace, for yet another chapter of royal scandal built on secrets only an ex‑wife could tell.