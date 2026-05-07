Donald Trump, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were pulled into the same White House story last week when King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, visited Washington, but the claim that the Sussexes were effectively shut out rests on royal commentators' accounts rather than any confirmed public ban.

According to the Mirror, the more immediate explanation was political and personal, with one royal expert arguing that President Donald Trump has made clear he is no admirer of Harry or Meghan.

Donald Trump didn’t hold back from letting King Charles III know how he feels about Prince Harry. During His Majesty and Queen Camilla‘s visit to the White House, the U.S. president allegedly made a rude remark about the Duke of Sussex, who relocated... https://t.co/4ppUWJgN6q — Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) May 1, 2026

The visit presented what looked, from a distance at least, like a possible opening for Prince Harry to see his father while the King was in the United States. Former royal editor Duncan Larcombe told the source there was 'no hope' of a meeting because trust between the King and the Sussexes has fallen so low that any private contact is now seen as a risk.

Read more Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'on Tenterhooks' as King Charles Refuses Meeting During US Visit Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'on Tenterhooks' as King Charles Refuses Meeting During US Visit

Trump, Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In A Trust Dispute

Larcombe's argument was blunt. 'Charles is in an impossible position right now,' he said, claiming both the King and Prince William fear renewed contact could lead to more private details being made public.

He went further, saying, 'If Charles rang Harry and said, 'I'm coming to the US, I'd love to see you,' the danger is Harry would go public with it.'

That gets to the heart of the current impasse. The rupture is no longer framed simply as a family quarrel, or even a row over old slights. In this telling, it has become a question of whether the monarch can speak to his younger son without worrying that the conversation may one day reappear in public.

Harry, 41, lives in California with Meghan, 44, and their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four. Relations with Charles and William, 43, have remained frozen since the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they alleged racism within the royal family and said Meghan had not been supported.

Matters worsened again after Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he described bitter disputes and accused William of physically attacking him.

The history explains why even a short family meeting now appears freighted with risk. There is no confirmed statement from Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes or the White House saying Harry and Meghan were formally barred from any event.

Why Trump, Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Never Likely To Mix

The second barrier, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer, is sitting in the Oval Office. 'They are anathema to Donald Trump, so including them in the state visit would never have been an option,' he said. That is the line doing the most work in the headline, and it is clearly presented as expert analysis rather than a documented White House ruling.

Trump's own remarks, help explain why that view has traction. Over the years, he has taken repeated swipes at the couple, and reportedly said of Meghan, 'That wife of his. Boy, what she's done to that guy?' Last month, after Harry urged the US to show greater leadership over war-torn Ukraine, Trump answered with characteristic acidity.

'Prince Harry? How's he doing?' he said. 'How's his wife? Please give her my regards. I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that's for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry.'

That is not the language of polite distance. It is political needling, personal mockery and a reminder that Harry and Meghan remain unusually exposed to criticism from both sides of the Atlantic. For a White House event built around the King's visit, the couple would have brought baggage no host was likely to welcome and no Palace aide would have wanted to manage.

Palmer also suggested the stalemate is painful rather than strategic. He said the whole thing is upsetting for both the Sussexes and the King, and recalled that during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee there had been genuine hope things might improve after a senior royal figure made clear the King was delighted to spend time with his grandchildren.

That hope, he said, did not survive the setbacks that followed. The mood now is harsher, smaller, more suspicious, and for Harry the door appears not merely closed but bolted from both sides.