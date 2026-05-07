Prince Harry is facing renewed criticism over his spending habits and lifestyle choices, as scrutiny intensifies around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's public appearances, luxury travel and growing portfolio of business ventures. Once widely seen as the relatable royal, Harry now finds himself at the centre of a polarising debate over money, image and what life after monarchy should look like.

The latest backlash comes amid reports surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent Australia visit, which some royal commentators and critics described as a 'faux royal tour' designed to promote commercial interests while still benefiting from royal status.

Prince Harry Accused of Spending Too Much Despite Royal Family Departure

According to several reports, the couple's trip included appearances tied to paid events, including Meghan's participation in a luxury wellness retreat in Sydney, where tickets reportedly cost thousands of dollars. Critics argued the events appeared overly commercial and disconnected from the couple's previous claims of wanting a more private life after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Royal insiders quoted in recent coverage claimed Prince Harry has become increasingly uncomfortable with the heavy focus on monetising public appearances and branding opportunities. One source alleged Harry felt 'a line has been crossed' as the couple continues balancing celebrity status with philanthropic work.

The criticism has largely centred on the Sussexes' expensive lifestyle in Montecito, where the couple reportedly maintain a multimillion-dollar mansion alongside extensive security costs and a high-profile public image. Commentators have questioned whether the couple's commercial activities contradict earlier criticisms they made about royal life and media intrusion.

Some critics also pointed to the cost of the Australia events themselves, including premium ticket packages and luxury experiences tied to Meghan's lifestyle brand. Royal observers accused the couple of leveraging royal associations to maintain celebrity relevance and generate income.

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The debate has reignited broader conversations about Prince Harry's financial independence since leaving the royal family. After stepping down as senior working royals, Harry and Meghan lost access to public funding and royal duties but later secured lucrative media deals with streaming services, publishers, and podcast companies. Reports estimate the couple signed multimillion‑dollar agreements with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House following their move to the United States.

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At the same time, Harry has continued legal battles over taxpayer-funded security in the United Kingdom, arguing that his family requires enhanced protection when visiting Britain. Those requests have also triggered criticism from royal commentators, with some accusing the prince of seeking royal-level privileges despite stepping away from official duties.

Environmental concerns have further fuelled scrutiny surrounding the couple's spending and travel habits. Harry and Meghan previously faced backlash over private jet use despite publicly advocating for environmental causes and sustainability initiatives. Critics accused the pair of hypocrisy after multiple luxury flights were reported in recent years.

Public opinion toward Prince Harry has shifted significantly since he departed from the royal family. Once considered one of the monarchy's most popular members, Harry has seen declining approval ratings following his Netflix documentary series, high‑profile interviews and memoir 'Spare'. Critics argue that ongoing media projects and public disputes with the royal family have damaged his image both in Britain and abroad.

Despite the backlash, supporters of the Sussexes argue the couple has every right to pursue independent business opportunities after leaving royal life. Fans also note that Harry has continued focusing on charitable work through projects involving veterans, mental health awareness and the Invictus Games.

Still, as scrutiny over their finances and public appearances continues, Prince Harry's spending and celebrity lifestyle remain a lightning rod for criticism, particularly among royal traditionalists who believe the couple are trying to maintain royal influence while operating as commercial public figures.