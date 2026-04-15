King Charles' siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, have quietly been visiting Prince Andrew at his new home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk in recent weeks, as the disgraced royal faces fresh scrutiny over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein and what one insider described as him being in 'profound depression.'

The visits come after a profound rupture inside the House of Windsor. King Charles, 77, has distanced himself from his younger brother since Andrew's alleged association with convicted sex offender Epstein exploded into a full‑blown scandal. According to a source quoted by GB News on Tuesday, there is now 'no chance' of the monarch initiating contact. 'The hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again,' the source claimed, adding that tensions between the brothers 'long predate the Epstein scandal.'

Princess Anne and Prince Edward Keep Visiting Andrew

Against that backdrop, the behaviour of Princess Anne and Prince Edward looks almost like a quiet act of defiance. While the King has frozen out his brother in public and private, both siblings are said to be keeping up regular contact and making the journey to Marsh Farm, the relatively modest property on Sandringham where Andrew is now living.

The former Duke of York was arrested by Windsor police on 19 February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities are seeking to establish whether he improperly shared confidential information with Epstein. His name and photograph appeared repeatedly in the US Department of Justice's January release of Epstein-related files, which also included examples of his email correspondence with the late financier.

In October 2025, Charles formally stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles and forced him out of Royal Lodge, his longtime home in Windsor Great Park. Earlier this year, the Royal Navy veteran was moved into Marsh Farm on the Norfolk estate, a clear symbolic and practical downgrade that underlined his fall from grace.

Despite that, Princess Anne and Prince Edward seem determined not to sever family ties. According to BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Edward, 62, and his wife, Sophie, 61, spent Easter with Andrew at Marsh Farm and stayed for dinner. Speaking to The Mirror on 12 April, Bond said the visit was partly to 'check up on his brother's mental and physical well-being.'

Some accounts, Bond noted, still paint Andrew as unchanged. 'Some reports say Andrew is as pompous as ever,' she said. 'But others suggest that he is profoundly depressed.' Her assessment was stark. 'It will probably be a very long time before we see him with other members of the family in public.'

A Family Split Over Duty, Loyalty And Andrew

The contrast between the King's stance and that of Princess Anne and Prince Edward could hardly be sharper. A source told GB News that Charles views the situation through the lens of his role as sovereign. 'Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the King and in that capacity, he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones,' the insider said.

By that reading, the monarch's priority is to draw a clear line between the institution and Andrew's ongoing legal and reputational troubles. The prospect that he 'may never speak to Andrew again' is presented less as an emotional decision and more as a calculated act of damage limitation.

Anne, 75, and Edward appear to be taking a different approach. Bond said the pair 'are privately keeping communication channels open' with their younger brother and are 'undoubtedly keeping Charles in the picture too.' That last point matters. It suggests that while the King is not dealing with Andrew directly, he is still being updated on his state of mind and living circumstances through the siblings who visit.

Bond also allowed herself a slightly more human reflection on the Easter visit. 'I guess Edward's visit suggests that behind the stoic face of the royal family, there lies a beating heart,' she said. In other words, even at their most ruthless, the Windsors still wrestle with ordinary family instincts.

Yet there is an edge to her commentary as well. Bond expressed hope that one of Andrew's supportive siblings might use their influence not just to offer comfort but to push him towards fuller cooperation with US investigators. 'We can only hope that one of them exerts some pressure on their brother to do the decent thing and tell the US authorities what he knows about Epstein,' she said.

There is, however, no confirmation from British or American authorities that Andrew is preparing to offer new testimony, or that any further charges are imminent, so such speculation should be treated with caution until official statements are made.

As it stands, Andrew remains isolated at Marsh Farm, his public role dismantled, his relationship with the King apparently frozen, while Princess Anne and Prince Edward continue to drive up the long roads of Sandringham to see a brother the monarchy has tried, very visibly, to leave behind.