Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly shared the same London social scene as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during a high-profile birthday celebration on 7 May 2026, fuelling fresh speculation about whether members of the royal family could one day appear on the guest list for the couple's wedding.

The pair were among guests at Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party in London, alongside the royal sisters, in what became one of the more closely watched celebrity gatherings of the spring season. According to People, Swift and Kelce have been spending more time in London in recent months, attending dinners, theatre outings and private gatherings, as talk of their upcoming wedding continues to draw speculation.

Swift and Kelce Party With the Royals in London

According to reports from the evening, Swift arrived with Kelce holding hands, dressed in a black floral outfit paired with a mint-green handbag, while Kelce wore a dark, understated ensemble. Inside the venue, guests included figures such as Lily James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

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Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended the gathering, marking a relatively rare joint public appearance for the sisters. Eugenie, who is pregnant with her third child, wore a black dress with a metallic coat, while Beatrice opted for a camel-toned trench coat and knee-high boots. Their presence at the same event as Swift and Kelce immediately stirred questions about how closely the entertainment and royal worlds are now overlapping in London's social calendar.

Swift and Kelce's evening reportedly began earlier in the day with a meal at Gymkhana, an Indian restaurant in Mayfair, before they attended a West End performance of Romeo and Juliet starring Sadie Sink.

A Rare Appearance From the Princesses

The appearance of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also drew additional attention, given the ongoing public scrutiny surrounding their father, the former Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York has faced continued controversy in recent years, including the loss of his military titles in 2022 and the removal of his princely style by King Charles III in 2025 over his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

While the royal sisters have largely kept a lower public profile in comparison with other senior royals, their occasional appearances at private London events are not uncommon. However, this latest appearance drew interest, particularly as they were in the same room as Swift.

Swift-Kelce's Rumoured Wedding Guest List Includes Royals

There is no official, confirmed date or guest list for Swift and Kelce's wedding, and most of what circulates online is based on rumours. Talk of an invitation to members of the British royal family appears to stem from a recent overlap in social circles.

There is a real connection between Swift and the British royals, but it's narrower than the online rumours sometimes suggest. Swift did meet members of the royal family in the past, and she has been pictured with Prince William at a charity-related moment in London in 2013, when they also performed together at a Centrepoint event.

More recently, Prince William was seen attending her The Eras Tour stop in London in 2024, where he appeared with his children and was filmed dancing along during the show.

That moment went viral, reinforcing the idea of a friendly, informal connection between Swift and the Prince of Wales. However, suggestions that he and Catherine, Princess of Wales are 'close' and that they have been invited to the wedding may be overstating the case, according to sources. There is no evidence of an ongoing private friendship or regular contact. The relationship appears more accurately described as occasional public interactions.

At present, no credible source has reported any official royal involvement in wedding plans, and both sides have remained silent on the matter.