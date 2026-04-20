Princess Kate made her most high‑profile return to royal duties on Sunday 5 April, joining Prince William and their three children at the Easter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in her first major public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024.

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The appearance followed months of intense scrutiny over the Princess of Wales's health and absence from royal engagements. Kensington Palace had announced earlier in the year that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery. Public sightings had been rare, and the decision to attend the traditional Easter service was widely interpreted in royal circles as a carefully calibrated step back into the spotlight rather than a full resumption of her duties.

Walking into the chapel at the head of the royal family's procession, Kate and William were flanked by King Charles and Queen Camilla, underscoring the central role the couple are expected to play while the monarch continues his own cancer treatment. Their three children, Prince George, who turns 13 this summer, Princess Charlotte, who turns 11 in May, and Prince Louis, who turns 8 this month, joined them for what was the children's first public appearance since Christmas.

Easter at Windsor has long served as a visual barometer of royal health and hierarchy. Last year, Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson were 'front and centre' on the Easter walk. This year, by contrast, they were nowhere to be seen.

Instead, attention settled on the Wales family. Observers noted how tall Prince George has grown, with some reports pointing out that the future king is now nearly as tall as his 5ft 9in mother, even when she is in heels. It is the sort of detail royal watchers seize on, but it also quietly signals the passage of time in a family where continuity is part of the role.

Return Reshapes the Royal Picture

Kate Middleton's return to Easter duties inevitably carried weight beyond a single appearance. With both the king and the Princess of Wales undergoing cancer treatment this year, questions have been raised about how the burden of royal work is shared and how visible the family can afford to be.

Palace aides have not provided a running commentary, but the decision to place William and Kate at the front of the Windsor procession, directly behind Charles and Camilla, appeared deliberate. Visually, it conveyed a clear message: the monarch in treatment, supported by his heir and the next generation, all walking into church together.

There was also a more subtle narrative at play. By bringing George, Charlotte and Louis, the couple appeared to be signalling a return to something closer to normal family life, even as Kate's medical treatment continues in the background. For a public that had grown used to speculation and online conspiracy theories during her absence, the images from Windsor offered rare clarity.

One royal insider, speaking to British media, described the appearance as part of a step-by-step approach rather than a sudden return to the demanding royal calendar. The palace has not publicly contradicted that interpretation.

As Kate Returns, Andrew Is Quietly Moved Aside

If Kate's Easter return was about visibility, Andrew's situation was about the opposite.

While the Wales family walked up the hill to St. George's Chapel, the king's younger brother, once a mainstay of such public gatherings, remained out of sight. On 7 April, the Daily Mail reported that the former Duke of York had moved into his newly renovated residence, Marsh Farm, on the king's Sandringham estate.

The symbolism is difficult to ignore. Already stripped of his royal duties and military titles over his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew has drifted further to the margins of public royal life. According to the report, he is now settling into a more modest property on a private estate rather than occupying a visible role at Windsor.

Andrew, 66, has faced renewed scrutiny following his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have not charged him with any offence, and the presumption of innocence stands. No charges have been filed, and there is as yet no confirmed indication that they will be. Any assumptions about his legal future should therefore be treated cautiously unless and until prosecutors move formally.

Nonetheless, his quiet relocation to Marsh Farm, combined with his absence from what was once a routine family outing, underlines how decisively his public status has changed. The contrast with Kate's carefully managed return is stark. One senior royal is being eased back into public life as health allows; another is being kept firmly in the background while unresolved allegations and past associations continue to hang over him.