Kate Middleton is allegedly urging that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie be kept at arm's length from frontline royal duties as the 'William era' begins to take shape, royal insiders have told Heat UK, deepening alleged tensions inside the family over how to handle the fallout from Prince Andrew's disgrace.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify this claim. Hence, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The news came after weeks of visible royal reshuffling. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were missing from the Windsor Easter service earlier this month, despite normally being part of such family gatherings, and were initially told not to attend Royal Ascot in June. According to reports, King Charles has since reversed that decision and indicated his nieces may attend the racing meet after all, a move seen by palace watchers as a small but pointed act of clemency towards the York sisters.

Not everyone, however, is said to share the King's instinct to soften the line. One source quoted by Heat UK said Prince William is 'fuming' that his father changed course, believing it undermines the firmer stance he and Kate have been pushing on anything linked to Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew and Sarah's association with Epstein led to their effective banishment from public royal life, and the sisters, though not accused of any wrongdoing, have been dragged into the reputational mess.

'William thinks Charles has made him look terrible by changing his mind on this,' the source told the outlet. 'In his view, it's crucial to the future of the monarchy that they are seen to be taking a very hard stance on the Yorks, and letting Beatrice and Eugenie continue to be associated with them publicly sends the wrong message.'

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Kate Middleton And The York Sisters: A Harder Line In Public

According to the same report, Kate Middleton is firmly aligned with her husband. The Princess of Wales is said to believe the line between the disgraced Duke of York and the working core of the Royal Family must not blur again, at least in the public eye.

'Kate is backing William,' the insider said. 'She absolutely agrees that a clear line needs to be drawn, and that continuing to have Beatrice and Eugenie show up at key royal events muddies that message. As far as she's concerned, it's not about being unkind – it's about protecting the institution and making sure the public sees consistency in how things are handled.'

Behind that institutional logic lies a brutal year for the Yorks. In October, Andrew and Sarah were stripped of their Duke and Duchess of York titles and forced out of their shared home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, after further revelations about their links to Epstein. Andrew, who has denied any wrongdoing, was then arrested on 19 February, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his time as a UK trade envoy. He was later released, but remains under investigation.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have largely retreated from view with their own young families since then. According to Heat UK, they were 'devastated' to be told they should not join the family at Easter. The apparent reprieve over Royal Ascot, and the possibility of riding in the royal procession, has been interpreted in their camp as a sign they have not been formally disowned by what they still call simply 'the family.'

Palace Homes, Private Grievances And The 'William Era' With Kate Middleton

If the Ascot invitation hinted at a thaw, another set of claims points in the opposite direction. A separate source told Heat UK that the sisters' informal access to royal residences is now under review, describing the effect on them as 'blindsiding.'

Eugenie is said to have been warned that her regular stays at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace and Frogmore Cottage in Windsor could be curtailed. Beatrice may reportedly have to leave her apartment at St James's Palace, amid suggestions the Wales household is uncomfortable living in close proximity to relatives now treated as 'pariahs.'

'The girls are blindsided. It feels like everything is shifting at once,' the insider said. 'They knew there would be consequences for their father's behaviour, but they didn't realise William and Kate were pushing this hard behind the scenes. The girls are now facing the reality that they're moving into the 'William' era. The optics have changed.'

It is Kate Middleton who has allegedly stiffened Prince William's resolve. The Princess is portrayed as measured but unyielding when she feels the Crown is at risk, and as someone who has not forgotten how exposed she felt when she was still an outsider navigating palace hierarchies.

'She has a very long memory,' the source said. 'She's fair, but she can be harsh when she feels the Crown is at risk. She also hasn't forgotten how isolated she felt in the early days before she married William and how she was treated by the Yorks. She felt judged and unsupported at times. That shapes how she views things now.'

The report suggests Kate's preferred formula is to keep Beatrice and Eugenie included at private family gatherings, while sharply limiting their presence at public, photographed events. Anything else, she is said to believe, risks sending 'a mixed message' to a public already uneasy about how the Epstein scandal was handled and could be 'catastrophic for the future of the Crown.'

Nothing in these accounts has been confirmed by Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, and the claims remain unattributed and unverified. No official comment has been offered on Beatrice and Eugenie's Easter absence, their Ascot invitations, or any review of grace‑and‑favour accommodation. As with so many stories about royal manoeuvring behind closed doors, they should be treated with caution until supported by on‑the‑record statements or documentary evidence.