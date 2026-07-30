Long before she became the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton was reportedly warned she was marrying into the wrong family. And it had nothing to do with protocol or palace politics. It was about horses.

According to a royal correspondent, one throwaway confession at a polo match was enough to raise eyebrows among those close to the Windsors. But the Princess of Wales was eventually able to turn things around.

How a Hidden Confession at a Polo Match Sparked a Warning

Read more Kate Middleton Will 'Rise Above' Meghan Markle's Barbs Amid Royal Rift, Expert Claims Kate Middleton Will 'Rise Above' Meghan Markle's Barbs Amid Royal Rift, Expert Claims

Channel 5's royal correspondent, Simon Vigar, has recounted an encounter from the early years of Kate Middleton's courtship with Prince William. According to Vigar, Kate was reportedly found tucked away during a polo match, seemingly trying to avoid the spotlight.

'Early on somebody at a polo match found Catherine all on her own in a marquee somewhere, or hiding around the back, and she said that she wasn't that into horses,' Vigar said.

The response, he claimed, was pointed. 'The person said, 'Boy, are you marrying into the wrong family?' That would have been the time we're talking about after university, early 2000s or mid-noughties.'

Vigar went on to suggest that few royal brides have truly embraced the family's equestrian obsession. He singled out Queen Camilla as the exception. Just like Kate, her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, were also not into horses, according to Vigar.

'I don't think Diana was into horses that much, and I'm pretty sure Meghan isn't,' he said. 'So yeah, Camilla's the only one who got that right!'

Why Kate Avoided Royal Equestrian Events and How She Overcame It

Kate's lack of enthusiasm for horses was not simply a matter of taste. She has an allergy to them, a fact that may explain her low profile at equestrian gatherings compared with other royals.

'I'm allergic to horses,' Kate is reported to have said.

Despite this, she reportedly went to considerable lengths to overcome the allergy rather than simply avoid horses altogether. In 2011, Clarisa Ru, wife of Santa Barbara Polo Club president Wesley Ru, told People that Kate was attempting to build up tolerance through repeated exposure, although this should not be confused with medically supervised allergy immunotherapy.

'I got a chance to have a conversation with Kate,' Ru said. 'I asked if she was into polo before she met William. She said no. But she's been riding horses for a while, and she hopes to play polo one day. She said, 'I'm actually allergic to them, but the more time one spends with them, the less allergic you become.''

The comments indicated she was making an effort to become more comfortable around horses. Rather than avoiding equestrian events altogether, Kate appeared keen to adapt.

Kate Makes a Rare Polo Return After Cancer Treatment

The Princess of Wales made a return to the Royal Charity Polo Cup earlier this month, where she was seen cheering on Prince William before the couple shared several rare public displays of affection.

After William's team secured victory at the annual fundraiser, Kate greeted her husband with a kiss, held his hand as they walked across the field, and presented the winning team with the trophy, delighting royal fans.

The outing marked Kate's first appearance at the charity polo event since 2023 after stepping back from public engagements during her cancer treatment and recovery. Dressed in a sleeveless black-and-white gingham dress by Temperley London, the future queen looked relaxed and radiant as she supported William at the Guards Polo Club, where this year's event raised more than £1 million for charities championed by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Together, the anecdotes suggest Kate gradually adapted to one of the royal family's best-known traditions despite initially having little interest in horses and living with an allergy. The Princess of Wales continues to balance her royal duties with her recovery, and her return to the polo field signals a gradual return to public life.