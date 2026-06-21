A brief interaction involving Kate Middleton during the 2026 Royal Ascot has sparked debate online after a viral video prompted renewed scrutiny of the Princess of Wales' body language and marriage to Prince William.

The clip, originally shared by a social media user known for anti-Wales commentary and support for the Sussexes, showed Middleton speaking with another man in the Royal Box. The post quickly gained traction, with some users accusing the princess of behaving flirtatiously, while others dismissed the claim as baseless speculation.

Viral Royal Ascot Video Triggers Debate Over Kate Middleton's Behaviour

The viral clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed Kate smiling and speaking animatedly with a man standing close to her during the prestigious racing event. The user who shared the footage captioned it: 'Kate Middleton looking very animated and very flirty talking with a man standing very very close to each other, at the Royal Box in Ascot. We haven't seen her so comfortable around William in ages.'

Kate Middleton looking very animated and very flirty talking with a man standing very very close to each other, at the Royal Box in Ascot. We haven't seen her so comfortable around William in ages. pic.twitter.com/YqvR0qoxuI — Nina (@ShakeLS) June 19, 2026

The same account had previously shared footage of Middleton with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during the Trooping the Colour parade where some spectators reportedly booed them. According to the same user, Middleton looked 'angry' while her children looked 'uncomfortable and confused' when their carriage passed the anti-monarchy protesters.

Critics of the post noted the account's history of sharing anti-Wales content, arguing the latest interpretation appeared driven more by hostility than evidence.

Social Media Reactions Split Between Critics and Defenders

Reactions to the clip were sharply divided. Some commenters echoed the original claim and scrutinised Middleton's body language. One wrote, 'Kate is desperate for attention, even if the sycophant is clearly pretending to understand what she's mumbling.' Another added, 'Must be a glitch in her programming.'

Others pushed back strongly, calling the accusations unfair and speculative. Several users also criticised the original poster directly. 'You really need to seek help. You are a compulsive liar,' one commented.

Another called the Sussex supporter a 'horrible person' while noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage was none of her business. 'People like you always do crap like this and pretend to care while stoking flames that don't exist!!' the X user added.

What a horrible person you are! Their marriage is none of your business! But people like you always do crap like this and pretend to care while stoking flames that don't exist!! — Ian (@Ian98003500) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, many also praised Middleton for being 'gorgeous and elegant.' Another fan said she was 'beautiful and magnetic' in her yellow dress.

One user claimed the man in the video was Jonny Thompson, a senior aide to King Charles III. International Business Times UK could not independently verify this. According to them, he got married just a year ago and had just welcomed his first child. 'I very much doubt she's sexually interested in him as you imply. Maybe you're just judging her by your own standards?' they added.

Another said that the man was 'a long-time friend' of Prince William and Middleton and there was nothing going on between the two.

That’s Jonny Thompson, he works for King Charles. He married just over a year ago and has just had his first child, I very much doubt she’s sexually interested in him as you imply.



Maybe you’re just judging her by your own standards? — BLAIM GAME (@BLAIMGame) June 20, 2026

You are the most repulsive, delusional, straw grasping person on this planet. That is a long time friend of both William and Catherine’s. Just because Harry’s friends don’t care for Meghan doesn’t mean it extends to all couples. William and Catherine are very comfortable. — The Regal Watcher (@RegalWatcher) June 19, 2026

'Amazing Mum' and 'Amazing Wife'

Claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales are unhappy remain speculative and unsupported by public evidence. Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for 15 years. Their relationship began at the University of St Andrews, where they met as students before becoming one of the most closely watched couples in the royal family.

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The royal couple was also seen together at Royal Ascot, appearing composed and comfortable in official photographs shared by Kensington Royal. Additionally, Prince William has previously spoken warmly about their relationship and compatibility.

'She's got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I've got a very dirty sense of humour. So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened,' Prince William said during their engagement interview.

More recently, Prince William praised Middleton's support of their family and public duties, calling her 'an amazing mum' and 'an amazing wife.' He added that their family 'couldn't cope without her.'

He also said he was 'so proud' of her resilience following her health challenges, adding that she had been 'amazing' and returned from her latest overseas engagement energised and deeply committed to her early-years work.