Kate Middleton spoke to families of military personnel on a video call to mark Remembrance week in the United Kingdom. During the call, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the wives and children of the personnel who lost their lives on duty.

Kate's video call with the families of the war heroes of the British Armed Forces marks her first virtual engagement since the second lockdown in the UK.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to hear about the importance of #Remembrance week to them, and about the support that they receive from the Armed Forces community, other bereaved families, and from @PoppyLegion. pic.twitter.com/fhSZv4HTNz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 10, 2020

"It's been a real honor to speak to all of you, and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown," she said in the video call a glimpse of which was posted on Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account. "I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come."

According to Daily Mail, the royal mother wore a vintage-style £79 ivory and a black blouse by Ghost London. She paired her top with matching black trousers and pearl drop earrings. And she pinned a single poppy to her collar which is a symbol of Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future in the UK.

More details reveal that she spoke to 11-year-old Charlton Taylor from Wales who was just 10 months old when he lost his father who was fighting in Afghanistan in 2010. Taylor wore his father's three medals and spoke to Kate about it. His mother explained how she was left alone at the time. However, it was the Royal British Legion that provided them support. The Legion is a British charity that provides financial, social, and emotional support to the families of members of the British Armed Forces.

Kate's virtual engagement comes days after Prince William's engagement with deployed representatives from the Royal Navy, the Army, and the Royal Air Force. During his call, the representatives talked to the royal dad about the importance of Remembrance week in their lives. The duke also spoke to the personnel serving in Somalia, Qatar and The Gulf.