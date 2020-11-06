Kate Middleton is back to work after taking a break with her children during their October-half term holidays. One of her first royal engagements after the break was about her beloved cause early years development.

Citing the Court Circular, Hello notes that Kate Middleton attended the Early Years meeting on Wednesday. A court circular is an official record that lists the engagements carried out by Queen Elizabeth II and all the other members of the British royal family.

While not much is revealed about her latest engagement, it is believed to be related to the landmark survey she launched back in January. The "5 Big Questions" survey that aims to provide a platform to people across the UK to voice their opinion about raising the next generation. For the big launch, the duchess embarked on a 24-hour solo tour of the country during which she visited central England, Wales, and London. She even met young children at nursery schools and their parents and educated them about the survey.

Read more Prince William, Kate Middleton and children go to Isles of Scilly for staycation

Meanwhile, the report notes that Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, returned to their schools Thomas's Battersea on Monday. As for Prince Louis, he is expected to start his academic career next year.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge took a break from their royal duties along with their children during their autumn break. The family-of-five visited the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast, one of their favourite holiday destinations.

This is not the first time the Cambridge kids visited the isle, they were there for a staycation in July as well. Meanwhile, it remains Prince William's memorable vacation place as he has visited it for holidays when he was a child.

In related news, William and Kate have changed display pictures on their social media accounts ahead of Remembrance Day. As a tribute, the couple has chosen a picture that shows them holding a wreath of poppies from their visit to Manchester in 2016, according to Daily Mail. Despite the second national lockdown in the UK, the royal family is expected to come together to attend a scaled-down version of Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph.