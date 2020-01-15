With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit from being full-time royals, the lives of Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to change. Royal observers are speculating that the Cambridges, particularly the Duchess of Cambridge will have to take on more royal commitments.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be "stepping down" from royal duties as senior members of the family. They expressed their desire to become "financially independent" and split time between the UK and Canada. Even though the royal family was not notified about the announcement until it was released on social media, Queen Elizabeth II called for an urgent meeting in which she agreed to the Sussexes' demands and decided to come up with a suitable new role as they desired.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/IVSyfeojqk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, with Prince Harry, who is sixth-in-line to the British throne, along with his wife Meghan, is taking a step back from his role as a member of the royal family, it is thought that William and Kate will have a lot more to do.

"With the latest bombshell from the Sussexes, the queen may expect Kate to take even more of a presence in the U.K. and step up her appearances, becoming the face and patron of additional charities and organizations. Meghan will no longer be in the U.K. full time to share the responsibilities," royal author Leslie Carroll told Fox News.

William, who is second to his father in the line of succession to the British throne, and Kate, who is often referred to as the queen-in-waiting, will become the "face of the monarchy" in the future.

"Kate is the one who will have to represent the face of Britain's future on a more regular basis and balance an increasingly challenging schedule of royal duties while being a hands-on mother of young children," Carroll continued.

Carroll is known for several works of historical non-fiction. She recently released a book titled "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry." The book gives its readers a preview of rule-breaking royal marriages in the British royal family through centuries.

On January 13, following the "crisis" meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles, the queen issued a statement suggesting that the final decision about Sussexes will be reached in a few days.