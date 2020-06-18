Duchess of Cambridge is back to school!

In her recently virtual public engagement, Kate Middleton will be leading a school assembly for children at Oak National Academy. During her appearance, she will also impart school children a lesson in kindness and the importance of mental health.

A recently released teaser gives a glimpse of the duchess' chat session with the children in a pre-recorded session that goes live on Thursday. She joins in for a video call with students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool as she mentioned in the video. The parents of the pupils of the school are frontline workers serving the nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through her video chat session, the mother-of-three will urging children to "spread a little kindness," a theme based on lesson plan by Place2Be, a mental health charitable organisation in the UK, for which the duchess is a royal patron.

Tomorrow our royal patron The Duchess of Cambridge is hosting an assembly on #kindness for @OakNational. ðŸ’›



The assembly will encourage children to explore ways of showing kindness, and recognise the benefits of being kind.



Read more ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/PcSEePLmBh @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/1pkvrX2GYa June 17, 2020

"Talking to someone, whether it's a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too," Kate tells children during the assembly as quoted in news release.

Drumroll please... ðŸ¥ðŸ¥ðŸ¥



This week, we're absolutely thrilled to have The Duchess of Cambridge leading our assembly with @tes on kindness â—ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ‘«



With help with from some special guests from @WaterlooPA ðŸ¤—



Don't miss it this Thursday at 10am!@KensingtonRoyal @Place2Be pic.twitter.com/p0iSvxVpGU June 17, 2020

The assembly will be made available to view on the Oak National Academy website from 11:00 am. Oak National Academy is an online classroom created by teachers for teachers during the coronavirus lockdown with an aim to support educators to support their pupils. Covering a range of subjects, the community provides access to a bank of high-quality video lessons and resources to support remote teaching.

The video call by the royal is made from her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where she is residing with her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The couple has been living there since the coronavirus lockdown began and spending time performing their royal duties virtually and homeschooling their kids.