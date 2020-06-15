Despite the coronavirus lockdown, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have been performing their royal duties enthusiastically from their Norfolk home. They are certainly quite sprightly and one of the much-loved royals among the British royal family. However, experts reveal that Prince William and Kate Middleton are being "carefully watched" by their seniors.

Speaking on Channel 5's special programme "William and Kate: Too Good to Be True?" royal expert Tom Quinn dished out some inside details about the inner workings of the family. According to Daily Mail, the programme revealed that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have been monitoring Prince William, the second-in-line to the throne, and his wife Kate Middleton, the queen-in-standing. Considering the past, the queen and the prince are concerned about the British monarchy and want to ensure things are done right. Therefore, they are worried that the Cambridges do not make the same mistakes as other young royals.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don't want that to happen again," Quinn said.

William and Kate are believed to be getting more spotlight and sharing additional responsibilities ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family in March. Despite coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, they have been in touch with their patronages and other charitable organisations and providing support to vulnerable ones.

Meanwhile, the documentary also sheds light on the couple's love story. The parents-of-three celebrated their ninth marriage anniversary in April. They met while they were still students at St. Andrews 2001 and married 10 years after they started their romance. Today, they share three kids, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two.

Revealing details about their romance, Quinn said that Prince William was so eager to meet his future wife that he "apparently tripped" on his way.

"One of the funny stories is he was so desperate to meet her that as he walked towards her, he apparently tripped and said, "Oh that's a terrible start, you're going to think I'm a complete clot," Quinn said of William and Kate's first romantic meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges continue to work form their Anmer Hall home. It remains uncertain when will they make their first public appearance as the UK government begins to ease down lockdown restrictions.