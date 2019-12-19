Every year, royals send out greetings through various channels. And it's almost time for them to roll out. However, the highly anticipated Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas cards for the year 2019 have apparently leaked online.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William are yet to release an official Christmas card for their followers on their official social media account. These cards often garner enormous attention from fans as it features a never-seen-before family photo and a special message. However, an unofficial glimpse of their holiday card might be out already, according to People.

On Wednesday, a member of the British Royal Air Force shared a photo of the royals' card on Twitter. The original post has since been deleted. The festive card was sent out by Kate who happens to be the patron of RAF.

The card features the family-of-five looking casual. The royals seemed to have chosen candid photos for this year's season greetings as they pose on a vintage motorcycle with a side cart.

In the photo, Prince William and their youngest son Prince Louis are sitting on a motorcycle. The duchess seems to be leaning on them on their side and Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand on the other side, in a sidecar. All of them appear to have colour coordinated their attires wearing different shades of blue.

The casual look for Christmas cards is not new to the family. In 2018, their cards showcased the royals in yet another casual look as they sit on the bark of a tree. As compared to Cambridges, the Sussexes chose a more formal greeting last year. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to release their card. They are apparently on a six-week break from royal duties.

In the meantime, festivities have begun for the royals. On Wednesday afternoon, the extended royal family attended annual Christmas lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remained absent from the annual traditional Christmas lunch.