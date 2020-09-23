The Duchess of Cambridge visited new mothers and "lockdown babies" at the Old English Garden at Battersea Park in South London. Kate Middleton sported a casual look for the meet-up in recycled attire.

According to The Sun, the royal mother dressed in an elegant white T-shirt and her old pink £29.50 M&S trousers that she was spotted in before. Carrying her hair in her usual hairdo, she teamed up her attire with a sleek gold necklace that has the initials of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and a pair of white casual sneakers.

During the visit, she met with mothers and learned how peer groups struggled to meet up in person due to the pandemic. However, they continue to do their work through Zoom and regular phone calls. Home-Start Wandsworth has been dedicatedly giving a weekly check-up phone call to mothers and helping them out through their situation during the pandemic.

It was revealed through a survey that two-thirds of mothers find it difficult to believe that they are receiving the "right mental health."Most of them find it hard to open up to their families and GPs.

When Kate Middleton asked the mothers if the peer groups help them emotionally, mothers talked about the importance and need for friendships. "I said my volunteer calls me every week and they feel like a proper friend and she said everyone needs friends," a mother said.

The meeting also involved the duchess interacting with Nalini Sadai and Jessie Brett, mothers who are committed to the work of providing peer to peer mum support for the National Childbirth Trust.

"It's good being able to listen and be listened while being off guard. It is so important for your emotional well-being. With your experiences it's so important that you've been through it. Without what you are providing, that form of relationship, you can feel so isolated. You should be very proud," the royal said in appreciation of the mothers at the Battersea Park.

Speaking about the time she spent with her family during the lockdown, Kate admitted that it was a "difficult time" but it was "nice as well to have family time." It is said that the duchess' engagement involved meeting representatives and volunteers from eight different organisations that are committed to peer-to-peer support.