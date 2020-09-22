Prince William is a part of the upcoming nature documentary "A Planet For Us All." In the ITV documentary, the Duke of Cambridge opens up about how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis changed his outlook towards nature and its conservation.

Prince William, who rarely comments about his children, reveals fatherhood unraveled a "new sense of purpose" in him.

"I've always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose," the heir to the British throne said in the documentary teaser as posted on ITV's official twitter account. "Now I've got George, Charlotte, and now Louis in my life. Your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation the wildlife in a much better condition."

As mentioned by the royal father, the documentary has been filmed over a period of two years when he started to "search for ways to protect the natural world." With the film, Prince William is hoping to pass on the treasures of nature to the next generation. He wants to give the young people "hope and belief that things can get fixed."

The film also features Sir David Attenborough and Kate Middleton. It showcases the royal couple's meeting with world-renowned natural historian whereby Kate confesses that their children were "upset" because they couldn't come to meet him as they are his "massive fans."

In a very special documentary, join Prince William on an extraordinary journey to champion global action on conservation and climate change.



Prince William: A Planet For Us All, this October on ITV and @ITVHub.@KensingtonRoyal #APlanetForUsAll pic.twitter.com/vDnAiB33oV — ITV (@ITV) September 21, 2020

More shots from the teaser show William working with the crew in an attempt to find more effective conservation methods. The film is set to release in October.

According to Daily Mail, apart from launching his new documentary, William is also set to join "a studded line-up to give a virtual TED talk about climate change." It is said that the future king will join by environmentalists and celebrities like Al Gore, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jaden Smith for a TED's Countdown Global Launch on October 10. The panel will discuss ways to tackle global warming and protect our planet.

He will reportedly be appearing in the fourth and the final session of the virtual talk which is titled "Breakthroughs" whereby they will be "exploring the nexus of protection, regeneration, and transformation using powerful examples."