As Prince George celebrates his birthday, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of him showing he has really grown up. The adorable portrait features his mother Kate Middleton's amazing photographic skills.

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns seven on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace has released the said picture to mark the celebrations. The picture was posted a day prior to the prince's birthday whereby he can be seen smiling at his mother, who is behind the camera and gets the credit of capturing Prince George so gracefully.

"Sharing a taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George's seventh birthday tomorrow! "reads the caption of the picture.

According to Hello, the little prince is wearing his "signature" polo shirt with jeans in the photo. The picture was taken at their Anmer Hall residence where the Cambridge family has been residing since the coronavirus lockdown. He is standing in front of what appears to be a "pale blue wooden door."

Prince George of Cambridge was born on July 22, 2013, two years after the marriage of Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. He is the third-in-line to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William. The newborn was widely celebrated and commemorative coins were issued to mark the birth of the future king.

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was baptised by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on October 23, 2013. Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Hon. Julia Samuel, William van Cutsem and Zara Tindall were named his godparents.

In the past, George has accompanied his parents on some royal tours. He reportedly took his first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. He also went along his parents to Canada in 2016 and Germany and Poland in 2017.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the birthday celebrations for this year will remain private as the royals continue to spend their time away from family and public life due to coronavirus pandemic. While the duke and the duchess have stepped out for some royal engagements, the children are seemingly spending all their time indoors.

"I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we're stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yeah, it's unprecedented times really but we're fine," Kate said of her children during her recent appearance on ITV's "This Morning". "George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects...making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work."