At her recent royal engagement, the member of the British royal family Kate Middleton displayed her sporty side during a SportsAid event in London on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge attended an event organised by SportsAid, a national charity of which she is patron since 2013. The charity is committed to helping our future generation of Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth champions. It is the UK's leading charity for the young athletes and they help by giving them cash rewards to meet the cost of training and competing.

This happens to be the royal mother's second engagement this week after she made a joint appearance with her husband at a London theatre to view a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen. The SportsAid event invited Kate to celebrate the importance of parents and guardians in children's sports career.

During the event, the duchess met with the young athletes and their families. She let go off her royal demeanour and took part in several field activities with zeal and vigour. She raced with Team GB star Jessica Ennis-Hill and even took some Taekwondo lessons.

She was dressed the part in a pair of green culottes by Zara and a green ribbed jumper that she layered with a navy-blue blazer from Canadian label Smythe. The duchess chose to keep her look casual in Marks and Spencer's comfortable white and green sneakers.

She also participated in a panel discussion among athletes, parents, and guardians. Before the visit came to an end, the royal mom-of-three addressed the audience and said some motivating words. She even praised the organisation for its splendid work in the field since 1976.

"'It's been fascinating to speak to so many of you here today and also to hear, just now, about some of the experiences you all have, as young athletes and as parents. SportsAid are a shining example of how organisations can reach out and listen to families and provide the best support possible to enable their children to flourish. The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children's lives cannot be underestimated," she said.

On behalf of the charity, she took the opportunity to thank all the parents for playing multiple roles of logistics, manager, financier, provider, psychologists, and others in their lives.

The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year mainly in the age group of 12 to 18. Apart from financial help, the charity helps in developing important skills for professional sports, and also provides lifestyle guidance for athletes.