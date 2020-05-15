The royals have found a new way to perform their royal duties amid coronavirus lockdown. Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to work with their charitable organisations and patronages through Zoom calls and are making their presence felt through virtual appearances.

Even though the Duchess of Cambridge is now making virtual appearances during digital engagements, her wardrobe continues to fascinate her followers. According to Glamour, fans are "zeroing in on her outfits" that she has worn during her Zoom calls, television appearances, and more.

In her last few engagements, the duchess was seen wearing "bright" and happy colours. This has reportedly got her fans wondering if she is trying to send out some "secret message." Taking note of Kate's choice of colours for her wardrobe during her lockdown engagements, a fan account on Instagram called Cambridge Mums pointed out that the royal has so far "literally worn a rainbow."

The account speculates whether her choice of wardrobe reflects a message or support she is showing to the healthcare workers and civilians. Kate's fans believe that there could be a pattern in her dressing that includes cheerful and radiant colours.

"KATE HAS LITERALLY WORN A RAINBOW Our duchess of impact has quite literally used her lockdown wardrobe to send a message, and WE ARE HERE FOR IT ," the Instagram account captioned a collage of pictures of Kate Middleton during her recent engagements.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reveals that the duchess has been recycling some of her attires from previous engagements. Kate has never shied away from recycling her wardrobe and has often made a statement for sustainable fashion followers.

"Like most people, Kate doesn't think twice about recycling clothes," a royal insider told the aforementioned publication. "She thinks it would be a waste to wear something once and then throw it away. And as the UK taxpayers contribute towards the royal family's upkeep, it wouldn't be a good look if she spent a fortune on clothing," she adds.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are isolating along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall. The family-of-five shifted out of their London residence Kensington Palace in late March after the UK government released a coronavirus advisory.