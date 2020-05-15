Despite being locked away due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William continues to perform his royal duties and supports those in need with his philanthropic efforts. On Thursday, a charitable organisation unveiled a "lovely message" from the Duke of Cambridge showing support in these "uncertain times."

The royal father-of-three got connected with the charity named Diana Award, honouring the legacy of his mother, Late Princess Diana. The charity is committed to foster, develop, and inspire positive changes in the lives of young people. Their sole mission is based on Princess Diana's belief that "the young people have the power to change the world."

Reaching out to the charitable organisation through his letter, Prince William showed his support and thanked all the staff and volunteers for their excellent work amid the pandemic. Through his message, he even spoke out on behalf of his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and appreciated their efforts as they continue to serve the communities in these difficult times too.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Diana Award," William wrote in his letter as published on Diana Award's official Instagram page. "My brother and I remain appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop, and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty."

"Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever, he added. "This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks," he added.

The post also included some of Harry and William's photos with members and volunteers of the charity. In its caption, the charity expressed their gratefulness to the royals for their support and said that the "lovely message" brightened their day.

The Diana Award was instituted in the year 1999 with the sole purpose of reflecting Diana's beliefs and interest in supporting the young people.