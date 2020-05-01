Kate Middleton is certainly one of the most loved royals and there is no doubt that she has abundant well-wishers who wouldn't miss a chance to wish her best on her birthday. These well-wishers were apparently reciprocated with a special thank you card by the Duchess of Cambridge.

This year, on January 9, Kate Middleton celebrated her 38th birthday. She apparently received abundant wishes from her followers all over the world. In response to her fans' generous gesture, the duchess chose to send them a sweet thank you note with a picture of her.

According to Gert's Royals Replies, a blog that is committed to guiding the general public about how to write to royals, revealed Kate's birthday reply card to her fans. The card reportedly features a solo photo of the duchess taken at Anmer Hall in Norfolk by photographer Matt Porteous in the year 2018, presumably at the same time as the Cambridge family's 2018 Christmas card picture.

Later, the picture was used by the palace to mark her birthday and released it on the occasion. In the photo, she is dressed casually yet elegantly in a pair of jeans, chequered white and blue button-down shirt, and a grey sweater.

The photo card comes with a usual seal of Black Crown Kensington Palace at the back and the name of the photographer. In addition, the card reportedly came attached with a note that reads: "The Duchess of Cambridge thanks you for taking the trouble to write on the occasion of her 38th Birthday.

Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated by Her Royal Highness who sends he warmest thanks and best wishes."

According to Town and Country, sending courteous replies to anyone who sends a letter on important events is not new for the palace. It's been a tradition for years and they reportedly send out replies to the senders particularly on birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and other important occasions. However, whether they will continue the tradition or not due to coronavirus pandemic remains unknown. The royal family has made a note on their official website about their limited "capacity to deal with correspondence" due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.