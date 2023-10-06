Kate Middleton donned a tracksuit during a visit to Hull Football Club (FC) on Thursday to participate in a game of wheelchair rugby. But she sparked concerns when she was seen sporting two bandaged fingers.

The Princess of Wales attended a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in her royal role as patron of the Rugby Football League. She strapped herself to a wheelchair and joined a training session run by members of the world-cup-winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad.

Photos from her visit showed her with two fingers on her right hand strapped up yet again. Last month, the same two digits were also bandaged when she visited a men's prison in Surrey. She later revealed that the injury was her "own fault" and that she sustained it while "jumping around on the trampoline" with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

The 41-year-old revealed the family owns a trampoline earlier this year during an engagement with England's wheelchair rugby league team. When asked if she works out she shared that she exercises when she has the time. She added that she also runs around after the children and jump on the trampoline with them before they go to school.

As for her visit to Hull FC, it is believed that she strapped the fingers again as a precaution as she knew that she would be passing the ball and pushing the wheelchair. She can be seen in a video obtained by the Daily Mail expressing her concern over her injury before she headed to the court to play. She said: "I'm worried about [my] finger. I'll try."

One user on X formerly Twitter asked: "Another trampoline accident?" Another chimed in: "Fresh plasters on fingers ? Trampoline again?"

Celebrating the power of inclusivity within Rugby League 💪🏉



Great to learn more about @hullfcofficial’s Centre of Excellence at @UniOfHull, which provides students with a combination of coaching and education to help them progress into professional sport. pic.twitter.com/YFeH3NezxY — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 5, 2023

Princess Of WHEELS: Kate Shows Competitive Side In Wheelchair Rugby. pic.twitter.com/f3VLgob0Pz — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 5, 2023

Despite her injury, she tried her hand at wheelchair rugby, scoring a conversion, and was so caught up in the game that she nearly bumped into one of the posts. She also had a go at Physical Disability Rugby League, which is a running version of the game designed for those suffering from physical disabilities.

The Princess of Wales used the visit to highlight the importance of the Disability Rugby League and why it is important to those who play it. During the visit, she was gifted with jerseys for her children and told England's coach Tom Coyd, 28, that her children love watching the team play.

He shared: "She told me that the collisions on the TV is what hooked the kids in. She hosted a reception for us at Hampton Court after we won and promised she would have a go herself." Coyd said seeing Kate Middleton "in a wheelchair and giving it a go was really impressive" because he has "seen people get in the chair and look really awkward. But she was so at ease with it all".