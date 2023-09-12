Kate Middleton quietly slipped in through the side door to watch the match between England and Argentina at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, September 9, at the Stade de Marseille in France. However, the crowd cheered the moment she came on the camera.

The mum-of-three waved at royal followers who caught wind of her arrival accompanied by the usual motorcade, and she also did not bother with tinted windows. She opted for a quiet entrance and was filmed entering the stadium from the side door rather than the front and watched from the stands as England defeated Argentina 27-10.

A quiet arrival! Kate Middleton waves at royal fans as she slips in the side door to watch England in the Rugby World Cup in France pic.twitter.com/yZkf35kf4M — NEWS BLOG (@mrichardp411) September 10, 2023

Footage from the event shared on TikTok by the official account of the 2023 Rugby World Cup showed how the crowd erupted into cheers when the cameras panned to Kate Middleton from the game unfolding below. She appeared surprised but also delighted and waved at the camera in response.

Kate Middleton looked lovely and all professional in a crisp white Alexander McQueen pantsuit. She was also pictured chatting with World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont ahead of the game.

Following England's victory, the princess personally congratulated members of the team in their locker room. Images shared on the England rugby team's Instagram page on Sunday showed the 41-year-old royal shaking hands with Courtney Lawes in the hallway.

Another picture showed her congratulating Jamie George in the changing rooms and she also spent time chatting with other team members. Players Jonny May, Freddie Steward and Eliott Daly were also snapped smiling during a conversation with the princess.

The caption on the photos read: "A pleasure to have a very special visitor in the changing room after Saturday's match against Argentina. Thank you for your support, HRH the Princess of Wales!"

The official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared photos from the event along with the caption: "Well done @EnglandRugby! A great start to the tournament and so looking forward to following your progress in #RWC2023."

Kate Middleton, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, watched the match solo. She acquired the patronage after Queen Elizabeth II passed it down to her in February 2022. It was previously held by Prince Harry before he and Meghan Markle gave up their royal duties in January 2020. Meanwhile, Prince William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, made a separate visit at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday, Sept. 10, to watch a group-stage match between Wales and Fiji.