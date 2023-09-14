Kate Middleton sported bandaged fingers during her visit to men's prison HMP High Down in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The visit comes a month before Addiction Awareness Week and as patron of The Forward Trust, she was there to learn how prisoners are receiving support for their drug and alcohol addictions.

The 41-year-old arrived looking elegant in a navy tailored Alexander McQueen suit which she paired with gold jewellery from Daniella Draper. She sported the bandages on her right hand, which according to a Kensington Palace representative is because of a "small injury, nothing serious".

According to Hello! magazine, the mum-of-three revealed during the visit that the injury was her "own fault". She said that she acquired it as she was "jumping around on the trampoline" and that she put on the bandages just to keep her injury "safe".

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

What kind of injury is that? Head to our YT Channel to know more about it https://t.co/EJ5S4TFOy7#princessofwales #katemiddleton #catherine #britishroyals pic.twitter.com/YeO8w0M239 — WorldPrimeUpdate (@world_update22) September 13, 2023

The Princess of Wales revealed earlier this year during an engagement with England's wheelchair rugby league team that she loves jumping on the trampoline with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. When asked if she goes to the gym, she responded: "It's running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

Kate Middleton met four inmates during her visit and talked with them about overcoming drug and alcohol addiction. A palace source said she found the exchange "incredibly inspirational". The princess later shared that she had asked one of the guys if they would have liked getting help with their addiction earlier, to which he responded: "Yes, but I didn't know I needed it."

Meanwhile, High Down governor Emily Martin said of the royal's visit: "She's very natural and clearly genuinely interested which I think is really important...I think prison visits, it's an interesting place, because not an awful lot is known about prisons."

A fascinating visit to HMP High Down to meet with prisoners and their loved ones and hear about the remarkable work @ForwardTrust does to support them.



Thank you to those who shared their stories, and to Mike Trace from The Forward Trust, for speaking about the organisation's… pic.twitter.com/DLxKxGzYD9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 12, 2023

She is thankful for the press coverage adding: "It's really nice to get some positive press and for her to see some of the good work [we're] trying to achieve."

During her visit to HMP High Down prison, Kate Middleton learned what a family experiences when they visit loved ones, starting with the required security checks. She also visited the Clink, an on-site restaurant that trains prisoners in hospitality and sat down with serving prisoners employed by The Forward Trust. The Princess of Wales became patron of The Forward Trust in 2012. The British charity helps people with drug and alcohol dependence and operates in 25 prisons across the U.K.