An astrologer has given insight on what is in store for Kate Middleton and King Charles III in 2024, saying that the year will give the princess opportunities to shine whereas the monarch will face challenges in his reign.

Debbie Frank, who was Princess Diana's close friend and confidante, said that the Princess of Wales "will have many chances to shine" as "this year is pushing her to new heights of visibility and achievement".

She told Hello! magazine: "Go-getting Mars in her birth sign of Capricorn ensures she hits the ground running in January and megawatt Jupiter places all eyes upon her work and style to public acclaim."

Frank added that on March 25, the mum-of-three will "feel a great power point" with "the eclipsed Full Moon on her Mars which escalates her and William's work as a powerful royal couple".

She explained: "The astro-placements she shares with William are also hooked into the Full Moon of 25 April, springtime pushing them both into the limelight. Summer is calmer before the autumn celestial ramp-up which starts with the eclipsed New Moon on 2nd October and continues into November and December."

Kate Middleton will probably receive even more recognition as she gets more involved with her work on early childhood development. She launched "Shaping Up" last year, an awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the Early Years, via The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which was founded in June 2021.

A Kensington Palace representative once said that the under-fives age group will remain a "golden thread throughout her working life". The princess also spoke about the importance of the early years at the time of the launch.

She said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. These are the most preventative years."

The Princess of Wales added: "By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come."

Kate Middleton is also patron of several children's charities including Place2Be, Action for Children, Anna Freud and Foundling Museum.

As for King Charles III, Frank said the monarch will find "himself in a position of trying to hold things together against a backdrop of change".

She told the publication: "Things are less settled and calm than he would like and his personal family issues are mirrored in the wider Commonwealth family threatening to de-stabilise his peace of mind."

She shared: "Uranus is the rebel planet, and whilst Prince Harry and Meghan continue to rock the royal boat, his role as King of country and commonwealth requires modernisation."

Meanwhile, his wife Queen Camilla will spend the year "introducing her own initiatives into royal life". Frank likewise noted that while Her Majesty "dutifully steps up to the plate for royal occasions" she also "needs to be away from the limelight to recharge".

King Charles III took over the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. He had his coronation last year on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. His ascension was met with protests on the streets by those who do not see him fit to be King, with people holding up signs that read "Not My King". There were also those who called for the monarchy to be abolished altogether.

Frank acknowledged that King Charles III "waited so long to get the job" but said this year will prove to be challenging for him. She shared that 2024 "is a pivot point for Charles himself as he finds his feet in a world of change".