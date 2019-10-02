The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is often seen giving style inspiration to women all across the world. However, a designer has revealed that she gets her inspiration from another royal with whom she shares a close bond.

Kate Middleton's shopping buddy is Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and both share a similar taste in fashion, so much that the latter even once bought the same outfit for both of them.

Prince Edward's wife is herself also one of the most fashionable royals and is often spotted wearing jumpsuits. Fashion designer Donna Ida has revealed that the 54-year-old bought a jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate.

The designer said: "She got our black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'"

The 37-year-old duchess is often spotted wearing Donna Ida's jeans. The designer told Daily Mail that her friend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie and so the Countess often shops from them. The designer added that Kate has never been pictured wearing the Sadie jumpsuit in public as it is a home wear.

Sophie is known for her fondness of jumpsuits and was recently seen rocking an Emilia Wickstead version to Ascot this year. However, her royal relative Kate is yet to make a statement in the staple.

Sophie, mother to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, is said to be Queen Elizabeth's "favourite". Last week, the mother of two was in the news for her style statement at the seaside town of Blackpool. She wore a classic camel coat, a snakeskin shirt, and a pair of glamorous pink flares.

Prince William's wife also attended the event in a fancy Michael Kors dress underneath a racing green sleek coat by Sportmax. Meanwhile, rumour mills are at work with news of the mother-of-three being pregnant for the fourth time. However, no official announcement has been made yet, so we can be rest assured that it is only a rumour.