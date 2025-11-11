On a day steeped in solemn tradition, all eyes were on Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she attended the National Service of Remembrance. Yet, beyond the formality of the event, her carefully chosen ensemble offered a poignant message.

Her attire was not merely a respectful dress code — it was a subtle yet powerful nod to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, revealing a touching tribute woven into the very fabric of her look.

The Reimagined Remembrance Ensemble

Stepping out for the Remembrance Day ceremony yesterday, the Princess of Wales was her consistently stylish self, but this outfit carried a deep personal meaning.

Catherine appeared deeply pensive as she stood with the royal family on Sunday, honouring the nation's war dead during the Remembrance ceremony held at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton opted to re-style her 2022 asymmetrical coat by Catherine Walker, an esteemed designer. She made a smart modification, incorporating a fresh pie-crust collar, a black lace neckpiece, and topping the look with a fascinator from Lock & Co.

The Princess's ensemble also incorporated touching homages to deceased family members, notably Princess Diana, her mother-in-law, and her grandfather, Peter Middleton, who served in World War II.

Dual Tributes: Honouring Family Heirlooms

A prime example was her choice of accessories, specifically the pearl drop earrings, which the royal family customarily wears for mourning and commemorative occasions.

The Princess wore the Collingwood pearl earrings belonging to Diana this year; these were first presented to William's mother by the Spencer family's beloved jewellers, the Collingwood jewellery House. She honoured her grandfather Peter with the inclusion of a gold-winged RAF brooch, which was thoughtfully pinned beside her poppy.

The Collingwood earrings, which boast large teardrop pearls suspended from diamond-set studs, are thought to be worth approximately £30,000 to £35,000. The tribute to Diana did not end there; Express noted that Catherine likely brought back her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, the iconic gem that her mother-in-law once owned.

Catherine further improved her previous outfit by altering her poppy selection; royal commentators observed that she chose a single bloom this year, unlike the group of three she had worn before.

The poppy — crafted by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. — was created by a recent graduate from The Royal School of Needlework, utilising a blend of silk, glass, and additional natural materials.

Catherine is known for her fashion tendency to recycle favoured garments, often praised for her superb knack for reimagining an item through the addition of an eye-catching bow or a new ornament.

The Wider Royal Participation

On the day, Catherine was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, who placed wreaths at the Cenotaph alongside both King Charles and Prince Edward.

The Princess watched the moving ceremony from a nearby balcony, standing alongside Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The royal figure looked thoughtful as she considered all the service personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Prince William was clad in his Wing Commander RAF uniform, along with his greatcoat, a poppy pin, and a sword. The monarchy was joined by thousands in ceremonies across the country, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Approximately 10,000 armed forces veterans and 20 World War II veterans participated in the Royal British Legion's procession through Whitehall. The Sunday service took place just after Saturday's Festival of Remembrance, where the Princess similarly chose to accessorise with sentimental family pieces.

The Queen's Precious Pearl Drops

With Prince George by her side, Catherine donned an elegant new black gown from Alessandra Rich, styled with a white Peter Pan-style neckline.

Her look was regal, completed by the Bahrain pearl drop earrings —a set of pearls initially presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II and previously worn by Princess Diana.

Crowned in 1952, Her Majesty was very fond of the pearl earrings and donned them at various times throughout the initial phase of her rule, using them in both official photography and at high-profile galas.

Subsequently, the Queen lent them to Diana in 1982, who then wore the earrings for a formal dinner hosted at Hampton Court Palace, which celebrated a state visit by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands.

Clearly a devotee of the pearl earrings, Catherine has been spotted wearing them on at least six occasions, including the Remembrance Sunday Services in 2016 and 2019, and subsequently at the Royal Ascot in 2017 and Trooping the Colour in 2019.

She also chose the elegant pearls when attending the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, combining them with another jewel loaned by the Queen — the Japanese choke necklace, an arrangement that Diana also used in 1982.