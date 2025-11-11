It appears 'Duchess Difficult' Meghan Markle is once again at the centre of a dramatic royal scheduling conflict, prompting accusations that she is deliberately trying to siphon attention away from her estranged in-laws, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The latest controversy swirls around the carefully planned release of her new Netflix holiday offering, a timing so precise that many royal watchers are calling it a calculated, 'stalker'-like move.

Forget Christmas cheer; for royalists, December 3 now marks the date of a bitter, transatlantic tussle for the global media spotlight. That is the day the streaming service has slated the release of the With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration—a date that coincidentally, or perhaps intentionally, falls exactly when Prince William and Kate Middleton are the main focus of a significant state occasion.

The Alleged Tactic of Meghan Markle: Stealing the Spotlight

The 'Diva Duchess' herself announced the special's arrival via an Instagram post on Monday, November 10, showing a festive picture of her in a green satin dress, lighting a candle.

Her caption encouraged followers to 'Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3 on Netflix.' However, astute royal fans immediately realised the timing was anything but celebratory for the Palace.

December 3 is the exact day the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla, are set to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife to Windsor Castle for a prestigious three-day state visit.

This particular date is historically significant, as it marks the first state visit by a German president in twenty-seven years, demanding maximum royal pomp and circumstance.

The event will involve a magnificent and highly visible welcoming ceremony, followed by a glittering tiara-and-jewel-filled white-tie state dinner.

With the King continuing his fight against cancer, the Prince and Princess of Wales have assumed a greater public role at such high-profile state visits, including previously welcoming figures such as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This increased presence means their visibility on December 3 will be paramount, making the alleged counter-programming move by Meghan Markle particularly noticeable.

Royal Watchers React to Meghan Markle's Netflix Date

The pattern of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex scheduling attention-seeking stunts to coincide with newsworthy royal family events has been well-documented, but the perceived brazenness of this latest clash sent royal watchers into a frenzy on social media.

One infuriated person took to X to vent their frustration, declaring the move a form of obsession, saying: 'She actually has become a stalker of Princess Catherine now! She is literally insane. She keeps doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.'

The sentiment of predictability was echoed by another user, who simply 'sneered' that the clash 'Was bound to happen. So predictable.' The competitive nature of the act was a sore point for many, with a third user lamenting that Meghan Markle was 'So hell bent on trying to top POW.'

They pointed out that the Princess of Wales (POW) will be decked out in 'incredible outfits' for the German state visit, including a 'glamorous gown' for the state banquet, only for the Duchess to attempt to divert attention with her own special.

Furthermore, some questioned the special's release timeline itself. One person 'pointed out' an apparent scheduling change, stating, 'I thought it was debuting in November? Did Meghan not just say that a couple of weeks ago? Oh well!'

This speculation only adds fuel to the idea that the December 3 date was a last-minute adjustment to deliberately create a headline-stealing moment, cementing the narrative of a 'Duchess Difficult' desperate to steal the spotlight.

The accusation is clear: in the high-stakes world of royal headlines, this move looks less like a simple holiday special promotion and more like a competitive ambush.

IBTimes UK has reached to Meghan Markle's reps for comments.