Katie Holmes is smitten with her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. and isn't shy of flaunting it in public.

Katie Holmes has made a series of loved-up displays with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. since they got together earlier this month. The actress was spotted making out with her new man in public once again on Thursday, reports Page Six.

The new couple was photographed strolling together in Central Park in New York while holding hands, before they settled on a park bench and dropped their face masks down to their chin to kiss. While Katie wore a grey tank and jeans with her sweater tied around her waist for the outing, her chef boyfriend wore a white sweater, blue trousers, and a white cap which he has sported on several occasions.

Apart from being a chef at his family restaurant 'Emilio's Ballato' in Nolita, Emilio is also an aspiring actor. According to a report in Daily Mail, the 33-year-old allegedly sent a text to break up with designer Rachel Emmons, his fiancee of 18-months, just before pictures of him cozying up the actress went public.

"Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on. He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story," a friend of Emmons claimed to the outlet, adding "They had concrete wedding plans in the works ... now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home."

Meanwhile, a report in People magazine said that the "Batman Begins" actress is smitten with the chef. "Emilio is very charming, flirty. It's easy to see how Katie fell for him," a source said, adding that the 41-year-old keeps texting Emilio all day long who also can't get enough of her attention.

Katie's new relationship comes months after she split from actor-musician Jamie Foxx. The actress who had been dating the 52-year-old since 2013 called it quits last year amid reports that he cheated on her.

Katie was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The former couple was married for six years from 2006 to 2012.