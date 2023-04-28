Katy Perry will be getting the princess treatment when she travels to the U.K. in May for her performance at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.

The 38-year-old singer revealed that she will be staying at Windsor Castle while she is in the country. She shared her excitement to be staying in an actual castle in an interview with Extra saying, "I'm really excited. I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild."

The "Firework" hitmaker also talked about the invitation she received asking her to perform at King Charles III's Coronation Concert on May 7. She shared that it was "very regal" and "was like a cursive" she has never seen before.

"I loved it," she said and called it an honour to perform for His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla. She also talked about the significance of her performance explaining, "I'm an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking ... and it just aligned with all my values [when] he asked me to sing."

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, Perry shared that she is grateful for the opportunity. She is also thankful that she has the songs to support King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla explaining that after all, "it's all about the songs at the end of the day."

However, she did not give a hint as to which songs she will be performing. Instead, she shared her plans of going to the Coronation Concert to represent herself as an ambassador and to "just bring the light and the love."

Perry shared the same sentiment when the BBC announced on April 14 that she will be among the lineup of artists who will be performing at the event. She shared her excitement and hope in helping "shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."

The pop superstar will join her fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie at King Charles III's Coronation Concert, which will be broadcasted live from the grounds of Windsor Castle. Both Perry and Richie have also known His Majesty for a while. The "All Night Long" hitmaker served as the first Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group in 2019 for The Prince's Trust, the charity the monarch established in 1976. Meanwhile, Perry was an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by His Majesty when he was Prince of Wales, in 2020.

On the contrary, whereas she received an invitation to perform at the Coronation Concert, Richie shared that King Charles III himself called and asked him to perform. However, both singers are tightlipped about their set list at the event with the 73-year-old saying that he is sworn to royal secrecy. Nonetheless, he shared his excitement to perform calling it "one in a million times in history to be part of something like this."

Perry and Richie will join British pop group Take That, opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, classical-soul composer/pianist Alexis Ffrench, and singer/songwriter Freya Ridings at King Charles III's Coronation Concert. They will make up the "eclectic line-up of artists" who will perform in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions tuning in to the event at home on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. The event will take place a day after His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla are crowned in a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey.