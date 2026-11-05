Alison Moore, 63, received a suspended prison sentence for three assaults against her husband, including smearing her own faeces into his mouth at their Hampshire farmhouse. She left Southampton Crown Court alongside Rob Moore, who attended the hearing and did not support a restraining order.

Moore admitted three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Judge Gary Lucie described the faeces attack as 'gratuitous degradation', while calling Mr Moore's victim impact statement 'magnanimous', despite the offences committed against him.

Prosecutor Andrew Coley said Mr Moore had supplied a victim impact statement but asked for it not to be read aloud in court. His position on a restraining order was also relayed to the court, although his reasons for not supporting one were not reported.

A 63 year old woman in England shoved poop into her husband’s mouth during an argument, saying “You talk s**t, I’ll make you eat it” pic.twitter.com/hbiAIUXDAB — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) November 5, 2026

Pub Row Followed Broom Assault

The faeces attack happened on 20 August at the couple's $1.35 million (about £1 million) farmhouse in Damerham, near the New Forest National Park in Hampshire. Three days earlier, Moore had struck her husband across the back with a broom handle.

On the afternoon preceding the farmhouse attack, the couple disagreed about leaving a pub before stopping at another on their way home, where Moore was turned away. Coley said she felt her husband 'had not stood up for her' and called him 'boring', with bad feeling continuing before the assault at around 6pm.

Photographs Showed Aftermath and Injuries

Moore told her husband, 'You talk so much s---, I'm going to make you eat it', before pushing him onto their bed and forcing excrement into his mouth. Coley described the attack as 'premeditated' and said it exposed Mr Moore to a risk of disease transmission.

Mr Moore broke free and photographed himself before washing and changing, with the image subsequently shown in court alongside photographs of earlier injuries. Those showed a cut above his eye, another minor injury and redness across his back, while the prosecution described earlier assaults involving a ring and a broom handle.

Defence barrister Rose Burns said Moore 'completely regrets' her actions, accepted 'full blame' and had referred herself for private treatment at the Priory. The treatment included help for depression and a review of her relationship with alcohol following bereavements involving her parents, sister, uncle and dog.

Burns described Moore's perception of an imbalance in the relationship, saying, 'Her husband controlled the finances. She wanted to sell up and he didn't.'

Judge Questioned Alcohol's Role

Burns said Moore wanted to change her behaviour and explore reconciliation, while Judge Lucie said her personal difficulties did not excuse the assaults. Addressing alcohol, he said, 'I see day in, day out, people who abuse alcohol and it is the root of their offending', adding, 'You don't seem to yet accept that is your case.'

Moore had spent three weeks on remand at HMP Bronzefield, and her previous convictions included driving with excess alcohol, assault by beating and using violence to secure entry to premises. A previous case concerned an April 2022 attack on a builder's partner, resulting in a restraining order, rehabilitation requirements, unpaid work and compensation.