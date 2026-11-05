Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., pardoned by President Donald Trump after a January 6-related conviction, is scheduled for a detention hearing in Atlanta on Thursday, 5 November. Federal prosecutors accuse the 58-year-old Georgia resident of warning that 'firing squads' would begin immediately after the US midterm elections.

Meredith was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of interstate threats. The charge concerns a separate April Facebook post allegedly threatening federal judges who handled January 6 cases.

Prosecutors are seeking his continued detention, arguing that his online statements demonstrate an ongoing danger to the community.

The latest allegations emerged after federal investigators examined messages attributed to Meredith in the months leading up to Tuesday's elections.

Prosecutors cited an October warning about violence beginning on 4 November, alongside other posts, in their request to keep him in custody. The filing does not establish that any threatened violence actually occurred.

Cleveland Meredith's Alleged 'Firing Squads' Warning Raises Concerns

In a supplemental detention motion filed on 2 November, prosecutors outlined several social media statements allegedly made by Meredith.

One Facebook post dated 6 October urged readers to choose the right side before the midterm elections. It warned that 'firing squads will commence on Wednesday, 11/04/26', referring to the day immediately after the vote.

Prosecutors also cited a 14 October message predicting that the midterms would be an 'absolute MASSACRE'. They argued that the posts formed part of a broader pattern of threatening online behaviour.

However, Meredith has not been separately charged over those October statements. Instead, prosecutors presented them as evidence supporting their request for detention while the current criminal case proceeds.

The federal criminal complaint, filed on 29 October, concerns a Facebook post dated 23 April 2026. According to an FBI affidavit, the post declared, 'ALL J6 Federal JUDGES will be EXECUTED!'

Investigators believe the message targeted federal judges involved in cases stemming from the 2021 Capitol attack.

The FBI obtained records from Meta, Google and T-Mobile linking the Facebook account to Meredith's identifying information. Investigators also examined internet access records connecting the account to Georgia.

US Magistrate Judge J. Elizabeth McBath found probable cause supporting the complaint on 29 October.

Cleveland Meredith's Earlier Pelosi Threat and Trump's Pardon

Meredith previously pleaded guilty to making interstate threats after sending a message about killing Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Court records show he travelled to Washington on the evening of 6 January 2021 while possessing a pistol, rifle and approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition. He also carried 10 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

His arrival in Washington occurred during the events surrounding the Capitol attack, but the records do not establish that he participated in the building's breach.

On 7 January, Meredith sent a relative a message stating that he intended to 'put a bullet' in Pelosi's head. He subsequently pleaded guilty to making interstate threats in September 2021.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him to 28 months in prison.

Trump pardoned Meredith in January 2025 as part of broader clemency measures involving defendants charged over events connected to the Capitol attack.

That pardon covered his earlier federal conviction. It did not grant immunity from prosecution for alleged criminal conduct occurring afterwards.

The latest FBI affidavit also reveals that agents had interviewed Meredith about earlier social media activity in November 2024 and August 2025.

Both interviews concerned posts investigators considered potentially threatening. However, the records do not establish that authorities previously had sufficient evidence to bring the current charge.

Cleveland Meredith Faces Detention Hearing as Prosecutors Seek Continued Custody

Federal prosecutors argue that Meredith's alleged statements demonstrate a continuing risk to public safety.

In their detention filing, they accused him of threatening and harassing individuals and institutions online for at least 16 months. They urged the court to keep him in custody while the new case proceeds.

The government's position remains an allegation subject to judicial examination. Meredith's court-appointed lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment when the charge became public.

The detention hearing and preliminary examination were scheduled for 9.30am local time on Thursday, 5 November, in Atlanta.

The detention hearing will address whether Meredith should remain in custody, while the preliminary examination may consider whether sufficient probable cause exists for the prosecution to proceed.

Neither proceeding will determine his guilt. Meredith faces one federal interstate-threat charge, and prosecutors must establish their case under the applicable legal standards.

At the time of publication, the outcome of the scheduled hearing remained unconfirmed. The court's next decisions will determine Meredith's immediate custody status and the procedural direction of the case, while the allegations concerning his online statements remain unresolved.