Katy Perry shared photographs of her 42nd birthday climbing adventure with Justin Trudeau on Instagram on 29 October 2026, including an image of the couple kissing at a cliffside summit. One follower responded with the warning 'OMG BE CAREFUL,' apparently expressing concern about the couple's elevated climbing adventure.

The birthday outing followed Perry's 42nd birthday on 25 October and featured a via ferrata climbing route, elevated walkways and kayaking. Trudeau, Canada's former prime minister, appeared alongside the singer throughout the photographs.

The images showed the couple climbing rock formations using metal footholds and crossing elevated sections of the route. Their adventure offered a glimpse of how Perry marked the milestone, while the follower's comment added a note of concern to the celebratory collection.

Cliffside Summit Kiss Becomes Standout Birthday Moment

Perry's Instagram carousel showed the couple tackling a via ferrata route, a type of climbing experience that uses fixed equipment such as metal rungs, cables and footholds to help participants navigate rock faces.

One photograph showed Perry and Trudeau kissing at the summit, making it one of the collection's most prominent moments. The image combined the outdoor adventure with a public display of affection between the pair.

The singer marked the milestone with a caption linking her new age to the adventure. 'Climbed to level 42 this week!' she wrote.

Perry also reflected on turning 42 and referenced the number's association with 'the answer to life, the universe and everything'. The phrase is a well-known cultural reference from Douglas Adams' science-fiction comedy The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Her birthday message gave the photographs a more personal dimension, showing that the celebration was not limited to documenting the activities themselves. Perry also expressed her happiness at reaching the milestone alongside Trudeau.

The wording complemented the summit photograph without making any detailed statement about the couple's future. Their kiss nevertheless provided a personal moment within a collection otherwise focused on the birthday adventure.

Kayaks, Cake and a Brick Device

The climbing trip was not the only activity featured in Perry's birthday collection. Other photographs showed the couple kayaking and enjoying birthday cake after their outdoor adventure.

The range of images presented the outing as a celebration involving several activities rather than one centred solely on the summit photograph. The kayaking pictures added another outdoor element to the collection, while the cake offered a more traditional birthday detail.

The singer also included a photograph of her Brick device, a physical tool that works with an app to block selected smartphone applications and websites. Its appearance among the birthday images added another detail to the collection, although Perry did not establish that she used it during the excursion or explain why it was included.

Trudeau's presence throughout the photographs offered another public glimpse of the former Canadian prime minister alongside the singer. The pair have attracted attention through their previous public appearances together, making the birthday photographs another moment of interest for followers.

Perry is known for songs including 'Firework', 'Roar' and 'Teenage Dream', while Trudeau served as Canada's prime minister from 2015 until 2025. Their respective public profiles have helped draw attention to their appearances together.

Birthday Caption Hints at Personal Milestone

Perry's birthday message provided a personal detail within an otherwise activity-focused collection of photographs. Her reference to celebrating the milestone alongside Trudeau offered a glimpse into their relationship without making any detailed statement about their future.

The summit photograph was one of the clearest displays of affection in the collection. Alongside the climbing and kayaking pictures, it showed a different side of the birthday outing, with the couple sharing a romantic moment during the adventure.

The birthday collection documented Perry's climbing adventure, her summit kiss with Trudeau, kayaking and other celebrations. It offered followers a look at how the singer marked turning 42, while the brief online reaction added a separate talking point to the post.