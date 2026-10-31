Steven Tyler's lawyer described an April 2026 court ruling narrowing a civil lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman as a 'massive win'. However, one claim brought by Julia Misley remained unresolved, and a planned September jury trial in Los Angeles was later disrupted by the presiding judge's recusal.

Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, alleges that Tyler sexually abused her during a relationship that began in November 1973, when she was 16 and he was 25. Tyler has denied the allegations of wrongdoing.

His lawyer, David Long-Daniels, welcomed the 28 April decision. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, he called it a 'massive win for Steven Tyler' and said the court had dismissed 99.9 per cent of the claims against his client.

The percentage was Long-Daniels' characterisation rather than a calculation made by the court. Judge Patricia A. Young denied Tyler's request for summary judgment on the entire lawsuit, allowing a claim alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress to proceed.

Why Steven Tyler's Lawyer Celebrated the Court Ruling

Misley filed her lawsuit on 27 December 2022, alleging sexual battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the court's summary of the evidence, Misley met Tyler after an Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon, in November 1973. Their relationship continued in Washington before the pair later lived together in Massachusetts.

Misley alleged that Tyler used his fame and influenceto pursue a relationship with her while she was a minor. Her complaint also raised an alleged guardianship arrangement involving her mother, which she said facilitated her continued relationship and travel with the musician.

Tyler disputed the allegations and maintained that the relationship was consensual. His legal team also advanced arguments concerning his alleged guardianship status.

Tyler's 2011 memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, featured in the litigation. Misley argued that references in the publication made her identifiable and contributed to her emotional distress.

On 12 March 2024, the court struck portions of Misley's emotional distress claim relating to the publication of Tyler's and Aerosmith's books and memoirs.

In a 16-page order dated 28 April 2026, Young denied Tyler's motion for summary judgment on the entire case. However, she granted summary adjudication concerning claims arising from alleged conduct outside California.

The surviving emotional distress claim concerns an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in 1974. According to Misley's testimony, Tyler took her from their hotel room to a public hot tub while she was naked, where they engaged in sexual activity. She said the experience left her feeling humiliated and violated.

Tyler disputes the allegations. The court's decision to allow the claim to proceed was not a finding of liability.

Long-Daniels argued that the ruling left only one alleged incident from a relationship lasting approximately three years for consideration. His statement reflected the defence's interpretation of the decision.

Steven Tyler's Civil Jury Trial Delayed After Judge Withdraws

A jury trial was scheduled to begin on 28 September 2026 and was expected to last seven to 10 days.

However, Young informed the attorneys on 14 September that she had identified a potential basis for disqualification. She recused herself the following day after the parties failed to agree unanimously that she could continue overseeing the case.

Her written order stated, 'The Court hereby recuses itself on this case.'

The order did not publicly disclose the reason for Young's disqualification, although the issue had been explained to the parties. Her withdrawal disrupted the scheduled September trial.

Attorneys were directed to appear before Los Angeles Superior Court Supervising Judge Lawrence Riff on 18 September to discuss reassignment and trial readiness.

Page Six reported on 22 September that Riff had taken over the proceedings and that both sides were expected to return to court in November. The report did not identify a replacement jury trial date.

The judicial reassignment was procedural and did not determine Tyler's liability or resolve Misley's remaining claim.

What Happens Next in the Steven Tyler Lawsuit?

The California proceedings now concern a narrower set of allegations than those raised when Misley filed her original complaint. Claims based on alleged conduct outside California were excluded by the April ruling.

Tyler also faced a separate lawsuit brought by Jeanne Bellino, who accused him of sexual assault during alleged encounters in 1975, when she was 17. Tyler denied Bellino's allegations.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed Bellino's lawsuit with prejudice on 26 April 2024, finding that the relevant laws did not provide a basis for her claims to proceed. The decision did not establish whether the alleged assaults occurred and did not affect Misley's separate California lawsuit.

Following Young's recusal, September reporting identified Riff as the judge handling Misley's case. The reports reviewed did not confirm a replacement jury trial date, and the latest court schedule has not been independently verified.

Misley's surviving allegation remains contested, with Tyler continuing to deny wrongdoing.